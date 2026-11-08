ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChinmayi Sripaada Reveals She Learnt 'Judi Jodi' From 'Ramayana' Just An Hour Before Performing It Live

Chinmayi Sripaada Reveals She Learnt 'Judi Jodi' From 'Ramayana' Just An Hour Before Performing It Live

Chinmayi Sripaada reveals she learnt 'Judi Jodi' from Ramayana just an hour before performing it live at the film's Chennai audio launch.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinmayi Sripaada learned 'Judi Jodi' in about an hour.
  • Singer found short preparation time a welcome professional challenge.
  • Sripaada admits hyper-critical self-assessment and imposter syndrome.
  • Emphasized improvisation needs time, despite 25 years experience.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has revealed that she had just about an hour to learn 'Judi Jodi' from Ramayana: Part 1 before performing it live at the film's audio launch in Chennai. Her rendition at the event recently drew comparisons with Shreya Ghoshal's studio-recorded Hindi version of the song. Addressing the discussion, Chinmayi opened up about the challenge of preparing at short notice and the self-criticism that continues to shape her approach to singing.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Fees: Ranbir Kapoor Earns 275% More Than Sunny Deol, 1,150% Above Sai Pallavi

Chinmayi Sripaada On Learning 'Judi Jodi' At Short Notice

In a post on X, the singer said she was given only around an hour to familiarise herself with the track before taking the stage. She welcomed the experience, explaining that such challenges push her beyond the comfort of having plenty of time to understand a song and experiment with its lyrics and tune.

“I did learn this with probably an hour or so to give before going on stage and I am glad I had the opportunity. It is nice to be challenged instead of getting into comfort zones of having hours to know a song enough to play with the words, the tune. Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? (sic)”

ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav ‘Joker Of Politics’ Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims After 'Rise And Fall 2' Win

'I Am Hyper Critical Of My Singing,' Says Chinmayi

Chinmayi also spoke about how she remains her own harshest critic. She said she is often highly critical of her singing, with that inner voice continuing to play in her mind even while she performs.

"That voice plays in my head whilst I am singing. Perhaps it is my mother’s voice that rarely if never, praised me because she wanted to keep me grounded," she added.

The singer further admitted that she struggles with a strong sense of imposter syndrome and feels it may be something she will never completely overcome.

"Maybe that’s necessary for who I am as a singer, maybe not. I'll never know," she wrote.

Despite spending 25 years as a professional singer, Chinmayi said she isn't significantly more confident than she was when she began her career. She added that improvising with a song takes time and familiarity, suggesting that her rendition might have been different had she had more time to connect with the track.

“Improvisations, to me, needs time to become friends with the song. Maybe next time I would sing it differently maybe I wont. But all that I know- I love singing. And thats all that matters,” she concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How much time did Chinmayi Sripaada have to learn 'Judi Jodi' before performing it live?

Chinmayi Sripaada revealed she had only about an hour to familiarize herself with 'Judi Jodi' before performing it live at the Ramayana: Part 1 audio launch. She welcomed the challenge of short notice.

How does Chinmayi Sripaada describe her self-criticism?

Chinmayi considers herself her harshest critic, describing her self-criticism as 'acidic, corrosive.' This inner critical voice often plays in her head while she sings, contributing to her imposter syndrome.

Does Chinmayi Sripaada feel confident despite her long singing career?

No, despite 25 years as a professional singer, Chinmayi admits she isn't significantly more confident than when she first started. She struggles with a strong sense of imposter syndrome.

Why did Chinmayi Sripaada appreciate the short notice for learning 'Judi Jodi'?

She welcomed it as a challenge that pushes her beyond her comfort zone, forcing her to deliver as a professional even when preparation isn't perfect. This experience tests her eagerness as a student.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Nov 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Ghoshal Chinmayi Sripaada Ramayana Part 1 Judi Jodi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Ramayana' Fees: Ranbir Kapoor Earns 275% More Than Sunny Deol, 1,150% Above Sai Pallavi
'Ramayana' Fees: Ranbir Kapoor Earns 275% More Than Sunny Deol, 1,150% Above Sai Pallavi
Celebrities
Sunny Deol Lauds 'Ramayana's' VFX And Performances, Says Film Is Better Than Hollywood | WATCH
Sunny Deol Lauds 'Ramayana's' VFX And Performances, Says Film Is Better Than Hollywood | WATCH
Celebrities
Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav ‘Joker Of Politics’ Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims After 'Rise And Fall 2' Win
Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav ‘Joker Of Indian Politics’ Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims After 'Rise And Fall 2' Win
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Instructed To Avoid Songs Glorifying Alcohol And Weapons At Indore Concert
Diljit Dosanjh Instructed To Avoid Songs Glorifying Alcohol And Weapons At Indore Concert
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget