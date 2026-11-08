Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinmayi Sripaada learned 'Judi Jodi' in about an hour.

Singer found short preparation time a welcome professional challenge.

Sripaada admits hyper-critical self-assessment and imposter syndrome.

Emphasized improvisation needs time, despite 25 years experience.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has revealed that she had just about an hour to learn 'Judi Jodi' from Ramayana: Part 1 before performing it live at the film's audio launch in Chennai. Her rendition at the event recently drew comparisons with Shreya Ghoshal's studio-recorded Hindi version of the song. Addressing the discussion, Chinmayi opened up about the challenge of preparing at short notice and the self-criticism that continues to shape her approach to singing.

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Chinmayi Sripaada On Learning 'Judi Jodi' At Short Notice

In a post on X, the singer said she was given only around an hour to familiarise herself with the track before taking the stage. She welcomed the experience, explaining that such challenges push her beyond the comfort of having plenty of time to understand a song and experiment with its lyrics and tune.

“I did learn this with probably an hour or so to give before going on stage and I am glad I had the opportunity. It is nice to be challenged instead of getting into comfort zones of having hours to know a song enough to play with the words, the tune. Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? (sic)”

I did learn this with probably an hour or so to give before going on stage and I am glad I had the opportunity. It is nice to be challenged instead of getting into comfort zones of having hours to know a song enough to play with the words, the tune. Am I still a student eager, sincere enough to do what I should as a professional as well? Deliver even if it is not perfect for me? I am hyper critical of my singing in an acidic, corrosive way. I am perhaps the worst cursing critic of myself - that voice plays in my head whilst I am singing. Perhaps it is my mother’s voice that rarely if never, praised me because she wanted to keep me grounded. Perhaps the sole reason I have a massive imposter syndrome and dont think its ever going to change. Maybe that’s necessary for who I am as a singer, maybe not. I ll never know. Though I say so myself, 25 years of being a professional singer doesnt make me any more confident than the first time I sang on a stage in Delhi for Sangam Kala Group (and won for Ghazal) or singing Thesulavudhe on Sun TV. Improvisations, to me, needs time to become friends with the song. Maybe next time I would sing it differently maybe I wont. But all that I know- I love singing. And thats all that matters. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 7, 2026

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'I Am Hyper Critical Of My Singing,' Says Chinmayi

Chinmayi also spoke about how she remains her own harshest critic. She said she is often highly critical of her singing, with that inner voice continuing to play in her mind even while she performs.

"That voice plays in my head whilst I am singing. Perhaps it is my mother’s voice that rarely if never, praised me because she wanted to keep me grounded," she added.

The singer further admitted that she struggles with a strong sense of imposter syndrome and feels it may be something she will never completely overcome.

"Maybe that’s necessary for who I am as a singer, maybe not. I'll never know," she wrote.

Despite spending 25 years as a professional singer, Chinmayi said she isn't significantly more confident than she was when she began her career. She added that improvising with a song takes time and familiarity, suggesting that her rendition might have been different had she had more time to connect with the track.

“Improvisations, to me, needs time to become friends with the song. Maybe next time I would sing it differently maybe I wont. But all that I know- I love singing. And thats all that matters,” she concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)