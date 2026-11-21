Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poonawala quit BJP, citing financial reasons and long-term plans.

His planned 2024 exit was delayed by subsequent elections.

Now returning to media, considering reality show opportunities.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala has opened up about his decision to quit the party and return to the media industry, citing financial reasons and his long-term plans. However, he maintained that while he may leave the BJP, the party can never leave him.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Poonawala was asked why he had decided to distance himself from the BJP. Responding to the question, he said, "Shahzad Poonawala can leave the BJP due to financial reasons, but the BJP can never leave Shahzad Poonawala."

Why Did Shahzad Poonawala Leave BJP?

Recalling his political journey, Poonawala said he had first left the Congress party before moving into the media industry. He later joined the BJP in 2021, initially planning to remain with the party until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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"I first left the Congress party and joined the media. After that, I joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021. When I joined the BJP in 2021, I had planned to stay with the party for three years, until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and then leave. But our party's seat count declined in the elections. Then, the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar assembly elections were crucial. By the time we finished these elections, the Bengal elections came. Two more years had passed. Then, I decided to leave politics and return to the media."

Poonawala said the sequence of elections delayed his plan to leave politics, eventually prompting him to return to his earlier profession.

Shahzad Poonawala Plans To Return To Media

Poonawala said he was preparing to re-enter the media industry after leaving the BJP when he got an opportunity to participate in the Rise and Fall show.

"After leaving the party, I was preparing to enter the media industry, when the Rise and Fall show came along."

Describing media as his first love, Poonawala said he intends to continue working in the media and digital media space.

He also revealed that he has been receiving offers to appear in several reality shows, both captive and non-captive. Poonawala said he could consider participating in such programmes if suitable opportunities come his way.

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