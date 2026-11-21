Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi urged Indians to reduce gold purchases.

Citizens responded positively, saving money and lowering prices.

Modi compared this to Shastri's 1965 meal-skipping appeal.

He praised Indians' consistent spirit of cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Indians had responded to his appeal to buy less gold, adding that citizens had understood its importance and saved money.

Drawing a parallel with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s appeal to people to skip one meal, Modi said Indians continued to display the same spirit of cooperation.

“A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold.' And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s Appeal To Buy Less Gold

The prime minister made the remarks during the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Vibhuti Khand on Saturday.

A few months ago, Modi had urged people to avoid buying gold unless absolutely necessary. The appeal was part of a series of austerity measures he suggested amid global uncertainty following the US-Iran war.

In May this year, the prime minister had also called on citizens to conserve fuel by using public transport, adopt work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible and reduce avoidable foreign-exchange outflows.

He reiterated these appeals a few months later, asking people to avoid getting married abroad, shun leisure trips overseas and refrain from buying gold.

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PM Modi Recalls Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Appeal

During his address, Modi recalled how people had responded to Shastri’s appeal to voluntarily skip meals once a week during a period of wheat shortage in 1965.

India was facing a shortage of wheat at the time after then US President Lyndon B Johnson delayed its supply. Shastri had urged citizens to skip one meal a week, an appeal that many Indians followed.

Recalling the response, Modi said: “My country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell.”

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