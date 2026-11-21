Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to avoid buying gold for one year if it wasn't necessary. He expressed happiness that Indians responded positively to this call.
PM Modi Says Indians Heeded Call To Buy Less Gold, Recalls Shastri’s Appeal To Skip Meals
Drawing a parallel with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s appeal to people to skip one meal, Modi said Indians continued to display the same spirit of cooperation.
- Prime Minister Modi urged Indians to reduce gold purchases.
- Citizens responded positively, saving money and lowering prices.
- Modi compared this to Shastri's 1965 meal-skipping appeal.
- He praised Indians' consistent spirit of cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Indians had responded to his appeal to buy less gold, adding that citizens had understood its importance and saved money.
Drawing a parallel with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s appeal to people to skip one meal, Modi said Indians continued to display the same spirit of cooperation.
“A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold.' And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi’s Appeal To Buy Less Gold
The prime minister made the remarks during the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Vibhuti Khand on Saturday.
A few months ago, Modi had urged people to avoid buying gold unless absolutely necessary. The appeal was part of a series of austerity measures he suggested amid global uncertainty following the US-Iran war.
In May this year, the prime minister had also called on citizens to conserve fuel by using public transport, adopt work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible and reduce avoidable foreign-exchange outflows.
He reiterated these appeals a few months later, asking people to avoid getting married abroad, shun leisure trips overseas and refrain from buying gold.
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PM Modi Recalls Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Appeal
During his address, Modi recalled how people had responded to Shastri’s appeal to voluntarily skip meals once a week during a period of wheat shortage in 1965.
India was facing a shortage of wheat at the time after then US President Lyndon B Johnson delayed its supply. Shastri had urged citizens to skip one meal a week, an appeal that many Indians followed.
Recalling the response, Modi said: “My country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was PM Modi's appeal regarding gold?
Why did PM Modi ask people to buy less gold?
The appeal was part of a series of austerity measures suggested by PM Modi. This was amid global uncertainty, particularly following the US-Iran war.
How did Indians respond to PM Modi's appeal to buy less gold?
PM Modi stated that citizens bought less gold in response to his appeal. He observed that gold prices subsequently fell as a result.
What other austerity measures did PM Modi suggest to citizens?
He also urged fuel conservation, adopting work-from-home, reducing foreign-exchange outflows, avoiding foreign weddings, and shunning leisure trips overseas.