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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Makers Issue Legal Warning, Threaten Action Against Those Recording Film In Theatres

'Ramayana' Makers Issue Legal Warning, Threaten Action Against Those Recording Film In Theatres

Team Ramayana has issued a legal warning against unauthorised recordings and online circulation of film clips, citing Bombay High Court orders and threatening criminal, civil, and contempt proceedings.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana makers issued legal warning against film recordings.
  • Unauthorized clips circulated online prompted this strong action.
  • Bombay High Court orders prohibit recording, sharing film footage.
  • Violators face criminal, civil, and contempt proceedings without notice.

The buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 has extended beyond cinema halls, with the makers now issuing a legal warning against unauthorised recordings of the film. Following reports of clips being filmed inside theatres and circulated across social media and messaging platforms, the production team has cautioned viewers against sharing such footage. In a notice posted on the film's official Instagram handle, the makers cited Bombay High Court orders dated November 2 and November 6, 2026, and warned that violations could invite criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.

 Ramayana Makers Warn Against Unauthorised Recordings

The team behind Ramayana: Part 1 has taken a firm stand against people recording portions of the film during theatrical screenings and distributing them online. In a legal notice shared through the film's official Instagram account, the makers said they had become aware of unauthorised footage being captured inside cinemas and subsequently circulated on social media and messaging applications.

The notice also refers to two orders passed by the Bombay High Court on November 2 and November 6, 2026, in Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026. According to the makers, the court has prohibited both identified and unidentified individuals from recording, uploading, sharing, or communicating the film, or any part of it, without permission.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Fees: Ranbir Kapoor Earns 275% More Than Sunny Deol, 1,150% Above Sai Pallavi

The notice stated: "The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and a fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and contempt of court."

The makers have also asked individuals who have already uploaded such material to remove it immediately. They warned that violations would be reported to the relevant authorities and digital platforms, adding that legal proceedings could begin without any additional notice.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol Lauds 'Ramayana's' VFX And Performances, Says Film Is Better Than Hollywood | WATCH

 Ramayana: Part 1 Cast And Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Indira Krishna, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

Sunny Deol was introduced as Lord Hanuman in the post-credit sequence of the first instalment. However, his complete appearance as the character is expected to be revealed in the sequel. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu.

Ramayana: Part 2 Release Date

The makers have scheduled Ramayana: Part 2 for a theatrical release during Diwali 2028. The second instalment will continue the story introduced in the first film. Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part 1 is reportedly heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office, adding to the attention surrounding the big-screen adaptation.

 With the makers now invoking court orders and copyright provisions, viewers have been cautioned against recording or circulating any unauthorised footage from the film.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 08:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Yash Bombay High Court Copyright Infringement Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana Part 2 Ramayana Legal Notice Ramayana Leaked Clips
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