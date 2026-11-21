Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US report highlights China-Pakistan military support against India.

China perceives India's development as a strategic challenge.

Galwan clash deepened mistrust; border peace vital for ties.

A US report has highlighted China’s support for Pakistan in countering India, while noting that mistrust between India and China continues to persist. China’s growing military partnership with Pakistan has created a potential two-front war challenge for India, raising concerns for New Delhi.

The India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 showed how China could assist Pakistan during a crisis without directly becoming involved in the fighting. This has further increased India’s concern that China could support Pakistan in any future conflict between the two countries.

What Did The US Report Say About India-China Rivalry?

According to the US report, India is among the few countries with a substantial population as well as economic, military and geographical capabilities that could significantly affect China’s power.

The report said China views India’s development as a challenge and has been applying military, economic, maritime and other forms of pressure to limit it.

China’s rivalry with India is also driven by its own interests. The report said the border dispute remains the biggest source of tension between the two countries.

Galwan Clash Marked A Major Turning Point

The 2020 Galwan Valley clashes marked a major turning point in India-China relations. Since then, India has been unwilling to separate the border dispute from its broader relationship with China.

The report said China’s growing military partnership with Pakistan has added to India’s concerns, particularly over the possibility of facing challenges from both countries simultaneously.

India, China Have Tried To Repair Ties

Four years after the 2020 clashes, India and China gradually began efforts to put bilateral relations back on track from the end of 2024.

However, mistrust between the two countries continues to persist. India maintains that peace along the border is essential for restoring broader normal relations with China.

Several meetings have been held as both sides have made sustained efforts at their respective levels to resolve the border dispute and maintain peace.