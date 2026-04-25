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HomeEntertainmentHollywood‘Michael’ Outperforms ‘Project Hail Mary’ In India, Mints Rs 3.8 Cr On Opening Day

‘Michael’ Outperforms ‘Project Hail Mary’ In India, Mints Rs 3.8 Cr On Opening Day

Michael Jackson's biopic "Michael" dazzles with Rs 3.8 crore Day 1 in India, topping "Project Hail Mary" as 2026's biggest Hollywood opener.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' debuted strongly in India.
  • Film earned ₹3.8 crore on opening day, surpassing rivals.
  • Strong advance bookings indicate enduring fan appeal and interest.
  • Nostalgia and biopic trend drive impressive box office performance.

Michael Jackson's life story lights up screens as Michael grabs the spotlight with a stunning Rs 3.8 crore opening day in India. The film starring Jaafar Jackson outshines Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, claiming the biggest Hollywood debut of 2026 so far. Fans rushed to theaters, pushing advance bookings to new heights and proving the King of Pop's magic endures.

 Box Office Collection

Michael, the biopic on the King of Pop, raked in Rs 3.8 crore net on its first day across India, beating Project Hail Mary’s earlier record of Rs 2.50 crore. Trade data from Recobee.AI showed strong pre-sales: Rs 1.23 crore from paid previews, Rs 1.73 crore on Friday, Rs 1.55 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.26 crore on Sunday. This surge marks it as the top Hollywood opener this year in the Indian market.

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 Expert Predictions

Veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta predicted the film would collect between Rs 3-4 crore on opening day, with potential to hit Rs 15 crore over the weekend. “This evening the premieres are starting and tomorrow we have full-fledged shows. The advance booking... tickets worth Rs 4 crore have been sold. So, in all probability... the figure should be around Rs 8 crore across India,” says Bala, as quoted by Variety India. Nahta added that the musical drama has drawn huge attention since its announcement.

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 Fan Frenzy And Context

India's massive Michael Jackson fanbase fueled the demand, with global pre-sales also hitting highs. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, taps into nostalgia for the late icon. Earlier, Project Hail Mary led 2026 Hollywood openings with solid runs, including Rs 66 crore total in India, but Michael has now moonwalked past it. This clash highlights growing appetite for big biopics and sci-fi spectacles in Indian theaters.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Michael Jackson's biopic 'Michael' earn on its opening day in India?

The biopic 'Michael' earned Rs 3.8 crore net on its opening day across India. This performance surpassed the previous record held by 'Project Hail Mary'.

Did 'Michael' have the biggest Hollywood debut of 2026 in India?

Yes, 'Michael' had the biggest Hollywood debut of 2026 in the Indian market. It outshone 'Project Hail Mary', which previously held the record.

What were the advance booking figures for 'Michael' in India?

Advance bookings for 'Michael' were strong, with Rs 1.23 crore from paid previews alone. Tickets worth Rs 4 crore were sold in advance according to expert predictions.

Who stars as Michael Jackson in the new biopic?

Jaafar Jackson, who is Michael Jackson's nephew, stars as the King of Pop in the biopic 'Michael'. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Jackson Biopic Jaafar Jackson Project Hail Mary Biggest Hollywood 2026 India Advance Bookings
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