Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom James Gunn reveals Lex Luthor's warsuit.

Nicholas Hoult dons iconic armour as Superman's villain.

Warsuit's first major theatrical appearance after comic debut.

Film features returning and new DC characters.

The next chapter of DC's rebooted cinematic universe is beginning to take shape. Director James Gunn has shared the first official glimpse of Lex Luthor's legendary warsuit from Man of Tomorrow. It has given fans a closer look at the armour Nicholas Hoult will wear as Superman’s greatest adversary returns to the big screen.

The image arrives as production continues on the highly anticipated sequel, which is scheduled to reach cinemas in July 2027.

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James Gunn Shares First Look From The Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Gunn revealed the image on social media, giving fans their first proper look at the villain’s upgraded appearance.

He shared the post with the caption, "Fit check. Live from the set of ‘Man of Tomorrow".

The photograph shows Hoult suited up in Lex Luthor’s signature battle armour while standing in what appears to be a sandy environment.

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A Comic Book Favourite Finally Reaches The Big Screen

For decades, Lex Luthor's warsuit has been one of the character's most recognisable tools in DC Comics. Designed to help him compete with Superman, the armour grants extraordinary strength, fight capabilities, protective force fields and an arsenal of advanced weaponry.

The suit traces its origins back to the early 1980s. Initially created by the late George Pérez for the Kenner Super Powers toy line, it later made its comic-book debut in Action Comics #544 and has remained closely associated with the villain ever since.

Although versions of the armour have previously appeared in television series such as Supergirl and Superman & Lois, Man of Tomorrow will mark its first appearance in a major theatrical release.

Returning Faces And New Additions

Several familiar characters from Superman are set to return for the sequel. Rachel Brosnahan reprises her role as Lois Lane, while Skyler Gisondo returns as Jimmy Olsen. Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi are also back for the next instalment.

Milly Alcock will once again appear as Kara Zor-El following her upcoming starring role in Supergirl. The film will additionally bring Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart to the big screen after the character's introduction in HBO Max’s Lanterns series.

New cast additions also include Adria Arjona as Maxima, while Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard and Sinqua Walls have joined the project in undisclosed roles.