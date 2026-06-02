Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodJames Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'

James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'

James Gunn has revealed the first look at Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor warsuit in Man of Tomorrow. The iconic comic-book armour is set to make its big-screen debut ahead of the film’s 2027 release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • James Gunn reveals Lex Luthor's warsuit.
  • Nicholas Hoult dons iconic armour as Superman's villain.
  • Warsuit's first major theatrical appearance after comic debut.
  • Film features returning and new DC characters.

The next chapter of DC's rebooted cinematic universe is beginning to take shape. Director James Gunn has shared the first official glimpse of Lex Luthor's legendary warsuit from Man of Tomorrow. It has given fans a closer look at the armour Nicholas Hoult will wear as Superman’s greatest adversary returns to the big screen.

The image arrives as production continues on the highly anticipated sequel, which is scheduled to reach cinemas in July 2027.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Gains Edge in Château Miraval Fight: Michigan Judge Orders Additional Testimony From Stoli Group Lawyer

James Gunn Shares First Look From The Set

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Gunn revealed the image on social media, giving fans their first proper look at the villain’s upgraded appearance.

He shared the post with the caption, "Fit check. Live from the set of ‘Man of Tomorrow".

The photograph shows Hoult suited up in Lex Luthor’s signature battle armour while standing in what appears to be a sandy environment.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Say ‘I Do’ In Intimate Ceremony In London

A Comic Book Favourite Finally Reaches The Big Screen

For decades, Lex Luthor's warsuit has been one of the character's most recognisable tools in DC Comics. Designed to help him compete with Superman, the armour grants extraordinary strength, fight capabilities, protective force fields and an arsenal of advanced weaponry.

The suit traces its origins back to the early 1980s. Initially created by the late George Pérez for the Kenner Super Powers toy line, it later made its comic-book debut in Action Comics #544 and has remained closely associated with the villain ever since.

Although versions of the armour have previously appeared in television series such as Supergirl and Superman & Lois, Man of Tomorrow will mark its first appearance in a major theatrical release.

Returning Faces And New Additions

Several familiar characters from Superman are set to return for the sequel. Rachel Brosnahan reprises her role as Lois Lane, while Skyler Gisondo returns as Jimmy Olsen. Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion and Edi Gathegi are also back for the next instalment.

Milly Alcock will once again appear as Kara Zor-El following her upcoming starring role in Supergirl. The film will additionally bring Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart to the big screen after the character's introduction in HBO Max’s Lanterns series.

New cast additions also include Adria Arjona as Maxima, while Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard and Sinqua Walls have joined the project in undisclosed roles.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the next DC cinematic universe movie be released?

The highly anticipated sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow', is scheduled to reach cinemas in July 2027.

Who is playing Lex Luthor in 'Man of Tomorrow'?

Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex Luthor, and the first official glimpse of his warsuit has been shared.

What is Lex Luthor's warsuit?

Lex Luthor's warsuit is iconic DC Comics armour designed to grant him extraordinary strength and combat capabilities to face Superman.

Will Lex Luthor's warsuit appear in theaters for the first time?

Yes, 'Man of Tomorrow' will mark the first theatrical release appearance of Lex Luthor's warsuit, though versions have appeared on television.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Superman James Gunn Nicholas Hoult Man Of Tomorrow Lex Luthor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Hollywood
James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'
James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'
Hollywood
Who Is Curry Barker? The 26-Year-Old YouTuber Filmmaker Behind Obsession's Global Success
Who Is Curry Barker? The 26-Year-Old YouTuber Filmmaker Behind Obsession's Global Success
Hollywood
Is Briar University Real? Here’s Where Prime Video’s Off Campus Was Actually Filmed
Is Briar University Real? Here’s Where Prime Video’s Off Campus Was Actually Filmed
Hollywood
Marcia Lucas, Legendary 'Star Wars' Editor Passes Away At 80
Marcia Lucas, Legendary 'Star Wars' Editor Passes Away At 80
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Crime Alert: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in New Usmanpur
US-Iran Deal Crisis: Uncertainty Continues Over Washington-Tehran Negotiations
Middle East Tensions: Israel Captures Strategic Beaufort Castle in Southern Lebanon
CBSE Portal Update: Board Says Website Likely to Resume by 2 PM, Students Told to Wait
Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh House, Recreates Crime Scene in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget