Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonali Raut credits Vijay Mallya for launching Bollywood careers via Kingfisher Calendar.

Mallya personally oversaw bikini shoots, demanding rigorous fitness and grooming.

Raut described Mallya as classy, generous, and possessing a strong presence.

Intense preparation included training, diet, and etiquette lessons for models.

Sonali Raut spills shocking secrets on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, crediting him for launching the careers of Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif through the iconic Kingfisher Calendar. The model-actress reveals how Mallya personally oversaw bikini shoots, demanding top fitness and grooming from participants. From her own transformation to insider stories of his classy persona, these revelations paint a glamorous yet intense picture of the calendar's making.

Sonali's Encounter With Mallya

Model-actress Sonali Raut, recently evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, opened up about her time with Vijay Mallya during a Filmibeat interview. She first met the businessman, who is on the run from India over massive loan defaults, while shooting for the Kingfisher Calendar. "When I did the Kingfisher Calendar, I met Dr. Vijay Mallya," Sonali shared, adding that she was deeply impressed by him .

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Praising Mallya's Personality

Sonali described Mallya as a classy and generous man with a strong presence. "He is very classy and big-hearted. His presence is very strong. He knows how to give. He doesn't care what people think. He says what he wants," she said. She highlighted his straightforward nature, noting, "He asks, 'Tell me, what else do I need to do?"

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Kingfisher's Career Boost

The Kingfisher Calendar was a game-changer for many actresses, according to Sonali. "Our careers were made because of Kingfisher. It is a very good platform. Many actresses like Deepika and Katrina became famous because of it," she stated firmly. Sonali emphasised that Mallya played a key role in spotting and promoting talent, crediting the platform for her own break.

Rigorous Prep For Bikini Shoots

Preparation for the bikini shoots was intense and professional. Sonali explained, "It was a bikini calendar, so you have to take care of many things. We were part of the Kingfisher Calendar. Three months before, we got training for fitness, skin care, everything" . The team provided gyms, diet plans, hair care, and etiquette lessons, all overseen by Mallya.

Sonali's Personal Transformation

Sonali shared her own story of change. "I was chubby then, but in three months, all my fat was gone. I went to the best trainer; this all happened because of Vijay Mallya," she revealed . She learned self-value and discipline from him, turning the shoot into a life lesson. These details expose the high-stakes glamour behind the calendar that propelled stars to fame .