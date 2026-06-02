Taylor Swift Announces New Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You’ For Toy Story 5; Release Date Confirmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift wrote original song

Song inspired by childhood love for Toy Story franchise.

Track available June 5; film releases June 19.

Additional song versions will also be released.

Taylor Swift is bringing her songwriting talents to one of animation’s most beloved franchises. The global music star has confirmed that she has written and recorded an original track for Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated Toy Story 5, marking a special creative milestone inspired by a series she has cherished since childhood.

The song, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, will feature on the film’s soundtrack and arrives as excitement continues to build around the next chapter of the iconic franchise.

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Swift Says Writing For Toy Story Was A 'Childhood Dream'

It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠

You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @Pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story… pic.twitter.com/CRdhM5eLBt — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 1, 2026

Sharing the announcement with fans on social media, Swift spoke about the emotional significance of contributing to a franchise she grew up watching.

"I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie".

The singer revealed that her inspiration came almost immediately after she was given an early look at the upcoming film.

She said, "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening, Sometimes you just know, right?"

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When Will ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ Be Released?

Swift’s new original song will be available on June 5, while Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 19. The track will later be included on the film’s official soundtrack.

Fans will also be able to access additional versions of the song, including acoustic and piano renditions, continuing a release approach Swift has often embraced with previous projects.

About Toy Story 5

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 reunites Woody, Buzz, Jessie and their toy friends for a brand-new adventure that shows the changing world of childhood. This time, the beloved characters find themselves competing for attention in an era dominated by screens, gadgets and digital entertainment.

As technology becomes a bigger part of children's lives, the toys must navigate fresh challenges and discover where they fit in a world increasingly captivated by electronic devices. Directed by Andrew Stanton, with Kenna Harris serving as co-director and Lindsey Collins producing, Toy Story 5 is set to arrive exclusively in cinemas on 19 June 2026.