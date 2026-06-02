Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTaylor Swift Announces New Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You’ For Toy Story 5; Release Date Confirmed

Taylor Swift Announces New Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You’ For Toy Story 5; Release Date Confirmed

Taylor Swift has announced her original song ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5. The track arrives ahead of the film’s highly anticipated June release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift wrote original song
  • Song inspired by childhood love for Toy Story franchise.
  • Track available June 5; film releases June 19.
  • Additional song versions will also be released.

Taylor Swift is bringing her songwriting talents to one of animation’s most beloved franchises. The global music star has confirmed that she has written and recorded an original track for Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated Toy Story 5, marking a special creative milestone inspired by a series she has cherished since childhood.

The song, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, will feature on the film’s soundtrack and arrives as excitement continues to build around the next chapter of the iconic franchise.

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'

Swift Says Writing For Toy Story Was A 'Childhood Dream'

Sharing the announcement with fans on social media, Swift spoke about the emotional significance of contributing to a franchise she grew up watching.

"I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie".

The singer revealed that her inspiration came almost immediately after she was given an early look at the upcoming film.

She said, "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening, Sometimes you just know, right?"

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Gains Edge in Château Miraval Fight: Michigan Judge Orders Additional Testimony From Stoli Group Lawyer

When Will ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ Be Released?

Swift’s new original song will be available on June 5, while Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 19. The track will later be included on the film’s official soundtrack.

Fans will also be able to access additional versions of the song, including acoustic and piano renditions, continuing a release approach Swift has often embraced with previous projects.

About Toy Story 5

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 reunites Woody, Buzz, Jessie and their toy friends for a brand-new adventure that shows the changing world of childhood. This time, the beloved characters find themselves competing for attention in an era dominated by screens, gadgets and digital entertainment.

As technology becomes a bigger part of children's lives, the toys must navigate fresh challenges and discover where they fit in a world increasingly captivated by electronic devices. Directed by Andrew Stanton, with Kenna Harris serving as co-director and Lindsey Collins producing, Toy Story 5 is set to arrive exclusively in cinemas on 19 June 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Taylor Swift's new song for Toy Story 5?

Taylor Swift's new original song for Toy Story 5 is titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You'.

When will Taylor Swift's song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' be released?

The song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' will be available on June 5th.

What inspired Taylor Swift to write a song for Toy Story 5?

Taylor Swift was inspired to write the song after seeing an early screening of Toy Story 5 and falling in love with it.

Has Taylor Swift written for Toy Story before?

No, this is Taylor Swift's first time writing and recording an original track for the Toy Story franchise.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jun 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Disney Taylor Swift Taylor Swift New Song Toy Story 5
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Hollywood
Taylor Swift Announces New Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You’ For Toy Story 5; Release Date Confirmed
Taylor Swift Announces New Song 'I Knew It, I Knew You’ For Toy Story 5; Release Date Confirmed
Hollywood
James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'
James Gunn Reveals First Look Of Lex Luthor's Iconic Warsuit In Superman Sequel 'Man Of Tomorrow'
Hollywood
Who Is Curry Barker? The 26-Year-Old YouTuber Filmmaker Behind Obsession's Global Success
Who Is Curry Barker? The 26-Year-Old YouTuber Filmmaker Behind Obsession's Global Success
Hollywood
Is Briar University Real? Here’s Where Prime Video’s Off Campus Was Actually Filmed
Is Briar University Real? Here’s Where Prime Video’s Off Campus Was Actually Filmed
Advertisement

Videos

Capital Shock: Group Attack Leaves Minor Dead in Northeast Delhi
Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Recreates Crime Scene in Bhopal Investigation
Bihar Violence: Land Dispute Triggers Firing and Stone-Pelting in Chhapra
Road Tragedy: Speeding Dumper Crushes Biker to Death in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol
Delhi Crime Alert: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in New Usmanpur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget