10-Year-Old Bhumi Pednekar Manifested Working With Akshay Kumar, Years Later It Happened

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhumi Pednekar recalled childhood manifestation of working with Akshay Kumar.

She saw Akshay Kumar filming a stunt as a child.

Pednekar manifested working with him, which happened in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

The film addresses sanitation and women's rights in rural India.

The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Wheels of Fortune, actress Bhumi Pednekar who appeared on the show as a guest, recalled her childhood manifestation of working with Akshay Kumar.

Recalling the moment, Bhumi said, “Main aapko ek anecdote batana chahti hoon jo maine aapko pichhle 10 saalon se nahi bataya hai. Jab main 10–12 saal ki thi, mere saamne wali under construction building mein shooting ho rahi thi.”

She added, “Mujhe yaad hai aapka ek stunt bike se seedhiyon par upar ja rahe the.”

Akshay quickly responded, “Picture ka naam ‘Insaaf’ hai, aur heroine thi Shilpa Shetty.”

Bhumi continued, “Tab maine wahi khade hoke manifest kiya tha ki main actor banna chahti hoon, aur kaash mujhe kabhi aapke saath kaam karne ka mauka mile.”

She concluded and said, “Aur woh mauka mujhe ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ mein mil gaya.”

Talking about the movie, Toilet:, Ek Prem Katha released on August 11, 2017.

It was a social comedy-drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh and backed by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film starred Akshay Kumar alongside Bhumi Pednekar, with supporting performances by Anupam Kher and Sudhir Pandey.

The movie was inspired by real-life incidents and aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The story of the movie revolves around Keshav essayed by Akshay Kumar, who marries Jaya essayed by Bhumi Pednekar, only to meet a crisis when she leaves the house after discovering that there is no toilet in the vicinity of the house.

Keshav determines to struggle against deep-rooted societal norms and orthodox beliefs to build a toilet and save his marital life.

His life takes a dramatic turn when a simple domestic issue turns into a larger message about sanitation, dignity, and women’s rights in rural India.

The movie was received well at the box office and both Akshay and Bhumi received great applause for their performances.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)