After Oscars, Golden Globes Set Strict Guidelines On AI-Generated Performances

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Golden Globes ban AI-generated actors from awards consideration.

AI can enhance, not replace, human performances in films.

Oscars previously set similar rules amid AI concerns.

Hollywood grapples with AI's impact on creativity and jobs.

Hollywood has entered a new fight over artificial intelligence, and the latest move is making people in the film world pay close attention. The Golden Globes have now drawn a clear line on AI-made performers, just days after the Oscars set their own rules. While the awards still allow some AI help for technical changes, they will not accept a full AI-generated actor. This new rule has started a fresh debate about how far technology should go in movies and who should get the credit.

Golden Globes Draw Line On AI Performers

The Golden Globes said performances by AI-generated actors will not be eligible for awards. The organizers said, “The use of AI for technical or cosmetic enhancements (such as de-aging, aging, or visual modifications) may be permissible, provided the underlying performance remains that of the credited individual and AI does not replace or materially alter the performer's work.” This means AI can help with things like making a person look younger or older, but it cannot take over the acting itself.





ALSO READ | The Batman Part II Begins Filming, Matt Reeves Teases Snowy Gotham In First Major Update

Oscars Recently Introduced Similar Rules

The timing matters because the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars, had already taken a similar step. Academy ruled that only real human performers, not AI avatars, can compete for the biggest film awards, and screenplays must be written by a person, not a chatbot. That move came after growing worries in Hollywood about how AI could affect jobs and creativity.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 235 Cr Worldwide Despite Flat Day 21 Earnings At Box Office

AI has been one of the most sensitive issues in entertainment and was a major reason for the 2023 strikes, when actors and writers warned that uncontrolled technology could hurt their livelihoods. It also mentions a recent example involving an AI version of the late Val Kilmer, which was shown to movie theater owners and created with help from his family using his video archives.

In simple terms, the message from the Golden Globes is clear: AI may assist, but the human performer must stay at the center.