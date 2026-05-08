The Batman Part II Begins Filming, Matt Reeves Teases Snowy Gotham In First Major Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matt Reeves begins production teasing Batmobile in snow.

Snow hint fuels fan speculation about winter Gotham setting.

Reeves confirms winter conditions for The Batman Part II.

Pattinson returns; Farrell, Wright, Serkis, Keoghan reprise roles.

Matt Reeves has officially kicked off production on The Batman Part II, and one small detail from his latest post has already sent the internet into detective mode. From cryptic Batmobile images to hints of a now-covered Gotham, excitement around Robert Pattinson’s return as the Caped Crusader is building rapidly online.

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Matt Reeves Shares First Production Tease

The filmmaker ignited fan frenzy after uploading photos believed to be from a camera test featuring the Batmobile. He captioned the images simply, “#SnowTires.”

Although the pictures revealed very little, the post instantly triggered speculation among Batman fans. Many quickly linked the snowy hint to long-standing rumours that the sequel would unfold during winter, giving Gotham a darker and harsher visual backdrop than before.

Fans Spot The Snowy Gotham Clue

Just over here having a little fun… https://t.co/4D9TZigYox pic.twitter.com/QarMzMHcDe — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 8, 2026

Reeves further fuelled anticipation when he interacted with fans on social media. Replying to a post that read, “THE BATMAN PART II was camera testing today! and so it begins!!”, the director responded, “And so it does…!”

That wasn’t the only moment that caught fans’ attention. One excited user wrote, “My biggest f*****g dream to see in live action is a bloody Batman in snow, I really hope this means its happening.” Reeves confirmed the speculation by replying, “Indeed, it is.”

The interaction was enough to convince fans that Gotham City will finally be seen under icy, winter conditions in the highly awaited sequel.

Returning Cast And New Additions

Robert Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne alongside several familiar faces from the first film. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, while Jeffrey Wright returns as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis once again steps into the role of Alfred Pennyworth.

Barry Keoghan is also expected to appear as the Joker.

The sequel’s cast appears to be expanding further. Scarlett Johansson is reportedly joining the project as Gilda Dent, opposite Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent. Meanwhile, Charles Dance has boarded the film and is believed to be portraying Harvey’s father, Charles Dent.