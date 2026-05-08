Matt Reeves shared cryptic photos of what's believed to be the Batmobile from a camera test, captioned
The Batman Part II Begins Filming, Matt Reeves Teases Snowy Gotham In First Major Update
Matt Reeves has officially started production on The Batman Part II, teasing a winter setting with new Batmobile photos starring Robert Pattinson.
- Matt Reeves begins production teasing Batmobile in snow.
- Snow hint fuels fan speculation about winter Gotham setting.
- Reeves confirms winter conditions for The Batman Part II.
- Pattinson returns; Farrell, Wright, Serkis, Keoghan reprise roles.
Matt Reeves has officially kicked off production on The Batman Part II, and one small detail from his latest post has already sent the internet into detective mode. From cryptic Batmobile images to hints of a now-covered Gotham, excitement around Robert Pattinson’s return as the Caped Crusader is building rapidly online.
ALSO READ: 50,000 BTS Fans Gather at Zócalo Square After Group Meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
Matt Reeves Shares First Production Tease
#SnowTires 🦇 pic.twitter.com/XR0K1xUGqx— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 7, 2026
The filmmaker ignited fan frenzy after uploading photos believed to be from a camera test featuring the Batmobile. He captioned the images simply, “#SnowTires.”
Although the pictures revealed very little, the post instantly triggered speculation among Batman fans. Many quickly linked the snowy hint to long-standing rumours that the sequel would unfold during winter, giving Gotham a darker and harsher visual backdrop than before.
Fans Spot The Snowy Gotham Clue
Just over here having a little fun… https://t.co/4D9TZigYox pic.twitter.com/QarMzMHcDe— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) May 8, 2026
Reeves further fuelled anticipation when he interacted with fans on social media. Replying to a post that read, “THE BATMAN PART II was camera testing today! and so it begins!!”, the director responded, “And so it does…!”
That wasn’t the only moment that caught fans’ attention. One excited user wrote, “My biggest f*****g dream to see in live action is a bloody Batman in snow, I really hope this means its happening.” Reeves confirmed the speculation by replying, “Indeed, it is.”
The interaction was enough to convince fans that Gotham City will finally be seen under icy, winter conditions in the highly awaited sequel.
Returning Cast And New Additions
Robert Pattinson is set to return as Bruce Wayne alongside several familiar faces from the first film. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb, also known as the Penguin, while Jeffrey Wright returns as Commissioner James Gordon and Andy Serkis once again steps into the role of Alfred Pennyworth.
Barry Keoghan is also expected to appear as the Joker.
The sequel’s cast appears to be expanding further. Scarlett Johansson is reportedly joining the project as Gilda Dent, opposite Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent. Meanwhile, Charles Dance has boarded the film and is believed to be portraying Harvey’s father, Charles Dent.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What has Matt Reeves shared to tease The Batman Part II?
Will The Batman Part II be set in winter?
Yes, Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman Part II will feature Gotham City under icy, winter conditions. This was hinted at by his social media posts and confirmed in interactions with fans.
Who is returning for The Batman Part II?
Robert Pattinson will return as Batman. Key cast members reprising their roles include Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also expected to return as the Joker.
Are there any new cast members announced for The Batman Part II?
Scarlett Johansson is reportedly joining as Gilda Dent, and Sebastian Stan will play Harvey Dent. Charles Dance is also said to be portraying Harvey Dent's father.