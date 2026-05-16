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HomeEducation‘Modi Ji, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan Now’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Crisis

‘Modi Ji, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan Now’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Crisis

Rahul Gandhi alleged that 2.2 million NEET students were “cheated” and criticised the Prime Minister for remaining silent on the issue.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 May 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi over NEET exam controversy.
  • Gandhi demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal.
  • Allegations of 'systematic murder' following NEET cancellations.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG examination controversy.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that 2.2 million NEET students had been “cheated” and criticised the Prime Minister for remaining silent on the issue.

‘Remove Dharmendra Pradhan Now’

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “2.2 million NEET students have been cheated. But Modi ji is not saying a word. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji now, or take responsibility yourself.”

He also posted in English: “Modi ji, SACK Dharmendra Pradhan ji NOW.”

Rahul Gandhi Raises Student Suicide Allegations

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi had also criticised the government over the alleged suicides of two students following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

He referred to the cases of 21-year-old Hrithik Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri and another student from Goa.

According to Gandhi, the students were mentally distressed after the examination was cancelled.

“These children were not defeated by the exams; they were killed by a corrupt system. This is not suicide, but murder by the system,” he wrote.

Congress Leader Cites Exam Scam Data

Citing statistics related to examination scams, Rahul Gandhi claimed that between 2015 and 2026, the country witnessed 148 exam scams, while 87 examinations were cancelled.

He alleged that nearly 90 million students had been affected by these incidents.

According to Gandhi, only one conviction has taken place in connection with these cases so far.

He further claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation investigated 17 cases and the Enforcement Directorate investigated 11 cases, but no convictions were secured.

‘Those Responsible Are Rewarded’

The Congress leader alleged that officials and ministers linked to examination scams were not subjected to strict action.

He claimed that even when individuals were removed from positions, they were later reinstated in higher roles.

“Those who facilitate cheating are rewarded, while the students who take the exams lose their lives,” Gandhi said.

NEET-UG To Be Held Again On June 21

The National Testing Agency on Friday announced that the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, which had been cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will now be conducted again on June 21.

ALSO READ: NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Accused In Biology Leak Probe

The examination was originally scheduled to be held on May 3.

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam May Push Back Engineering, Arts College Admissions In Tamil Nadu

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's main criticism regarding the NEET-UG controversy?

Rahul Gandhi alleges that 2.2 million NEET students have been cheated and criticizes the Prime Minister for his silence on the issue. He demands the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What allegations does Rahul Gandhi make about student suicides?

Rahul Gandhi claims that students were not defeated by the exams but were 'killed by a corrupt system.' He refers to alleged suicides following the NEET examination cancellation as murder by the system.

What statistics has Rahul Gandhi cited regarding exam scams?

Gandhi claims that between 2015 and 2026, there were 148 exam scams and 87 cancellations, affecting nearly 90 million students. He notes only one conviction in these cases.

When will the NEET-UG exam be re-conducted?

The National Testing Agency has announced that the NEET-UG examination will be conducted again on June 21, following allegations of irregularities.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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