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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodThe Batman Part II Gets Bigger: Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson And More Join Robert Pattinson's Gotham

The Batman Part II Gets Bigger: Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson And More Join Robert Pattinson's Gotham

Matt Reeves expands The Batman Part II with Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, and Charles Dance. Filming begins May 2026, release set for October 2027.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Robert Pattinson returns as Batman alongside key returning cast members.

Matt Reeves is building something much larger for his Batman sequel, and the new cast list makes that very clear. The director has revealed a wave of fresh additions joining The Batman Part II, with some of Hollywood's biggest names now officially part of his darker version of Gotham City.

Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, and Brian Tyree Henry are among those stepping into the franchise. Production is set to begin in the United Kingdom on May 29, 2026, with the film targeting a worldwide theatrical release on October 1, 2027.

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Harvey Dent, Family Coming to Gotham

The most talked-about casting is Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, Gotham's new district attorney. Long-time comic book readers will know that Dent eventually becomes Two-Face, one of Batman's most recognisable villains. But Reeves is reportedly not rushing that transformation. Stan has called the role an ambitious challenge.

Scarlett Johansson joins as Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife. Her presence in the film suggests the story may place as much weight on Harvey's personal life as it does on his public fall.

Rounding out the Dent family is Charles Dance, best known for Game of Thrones, who will play Christopher Dent, Harvey's father. His casting points to a possible exploration of Harvey's childhood and the experiences that set him on the path to becoming Gotham's most tragic figure.

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What Rest Of The New Cast Brings To Story

Brian Tyree Henry has joined the sequel in a role that has not yet been revealed, though his casting alone has generated significant excitement online. German actor Sebastian Koch, known internationally for The Lives of Others, is also part of the film. Fans on the Internet have already begun speculating that he could be playing a powerful businessman or someone connected to Gotham's political circles, though nothing has been confirmed.

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne and Batman, this time continuing to move away from vengeance and toward something more like hope. Jeffrey Wright is back as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis returns as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell reprises his role as Oz Cobb, the Penguin, who is expected to be at the height of his power as Gotham's most dangerous crime boss following his well-received spin-off series. Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham are also returning as Mayor Bella Reál and Officer Martinez respectively.

With a packed cast, a freezing Gotham, and Harvey Dent's story at its centre, The Batman Part II is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of next year. Gotham, it seems, is only getting darker.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will play Harvey Dent's wife and father?

Scarlett Johansson is cast as Gilda Dent, Harvey's wife, and Charles Dance will play Christopher Dent, Harvey's father.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scarlett Johansson Robert Pattinson Batman Matt Reeves Batman Part II Charles Dance Gotham
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