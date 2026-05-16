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HomeEntertainmentHollywood'This Is Beyond The Oscar': John Travolta On Receiveing Honorary Palme d’Or At Cannes 2026

'This Is Beyond The Oscar': John Travolta On Receiveing Honorary Palme d’Or At Cannes 2026

John Travolta broke down in tears after receiving a surprise honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes, calling it “beyond the Oscar.”

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 16 May 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • John Travolta received surprise honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes.
  • Actor was overwhelmed, calling award beyond Oscar.
  • Travolta premiered directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'.
  • Film honors late son and celebrates Travolta's career.

Hollywood legend John Travolta arrived at the 79th Cannes Film Festival expecting just one thing: to premiere his directorial debut. Instead, he left the Debussy Theater in tears, overwhelmed by a surprise honorary Palme d’Or—the festival’s highest lifetime achievement honor. The 72-year-old star was completely caught off guard when festival head Thierry Frémaux took the stage Friday to present the prestigious award, calling Travolta “one of the greatest actors” deserving of recognition.

 John's Emotional Moment On Stage

As Frémaux handed him the trophy, Travolta placed his hand on his chest, visibly shaken. Tears welled in his eyes as he struggled to compose himself. “Surprise complétement!” he exclaimed in French, expressing his total disbelief. He continued, voice trembling: “I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected”.

Turning directly to Frémaux, Travolta added, “You (Cannes director Thierry Fremaux) said this would be a special night, but I didn’t know it would mean this”. The emotional actor then delivered the night’s most memorable line: “This is beyond the Oscar”.

 Directorial Debut: Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Travolta was at Cannes to showcase his first film as a director, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a tribute to mid-century air travel inspired by a book he wrote in 1997 as a Christmas gift for his family. The film honors his late son, Jett, adding deeply personal meaning to the evening. The movie will debut on Apple TV on May 29, 2026.

Humbling Recognition

At 72, with a career spanning over five decades, Travolta has earned numerous accolades, but the honorary Palme d’Or clearly held special significance. The audience erupted in applause as he accepted the award, recognizing one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures.

“This is a humbling moment,” Travolta told the crowd. The surprise honor transformed what was meant to be a film premiere into a celebrating of Travolta’s entire body of work, cementing his legacy in world cinema alongside his directorial debut.

The emotional scene at Cannes captured a rare, genuine moment of vulnerability from a star known for his charisma, reminding everyone why Travolta remains beloved globally, from Grease to Pulp Fiction, and now, as a filmmaker receiving cinema’s most prestigious lifetime achievement award.

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John's Cannes Highlights

At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, John Travolta made an appearance for the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, an Apple-supported film inspired by his 1997 children’s book of the same title. The two-time Oscar nominee has described the autobiographical family drama as the “most personal film” of his career.

Set during the golden era of aviation, the story follows young airplane enthusiast Jeff, played by Clark Shotwell, as he embarks on a one-way cross-country journey to Hollywood with his mother, portrayed by Kelly Eviston-Quinnett. The film also features Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta.

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Propeller One-Way Night Coach is scheduled to begin streaming on Apple TV+ from May 29. Travolta’s history with the Cannes Film Festival includes previous appearances for films such as Pulp Fiction, She's So Lovely, and Primary Colors.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was John Travolta expecting at the 79th Cannes Film Festival?

John Travolta was expecting to premiere his directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'.

What unexpected honor did John Travolta receive at Cannes?

He received a surprise honorary Palme d'Or, which is the festival's highest lifetime achievement award.

What is John Travolta's directorial debut film called?

His directorial debut is called 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'.

When will 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' be available to stream?

The film is scheduled to begin streaming on Apple TV+ on May 29, 2026.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cannes Film Festival John Travolta Honorary Palme D’Or Thierry Frémaux Propeller One-Way Night Coach
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