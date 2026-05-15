Drake Announces Three-Album Drop: What We Know About Habibti, Maid of Honour, And ICEMAN

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drake addressed Palestine, critiquing DJ Khaled and other artists.

If you thought Drake was only releasing ICEMAN, think again. The Toronto rapper blindsided fans by revealing two more albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour, bringing the total to three simultaneous releases. According to HotNewHipHop, Habibti is expected to drop first, Maid of Honour second, and ICEMAN last, all at midnight on Friday, May 15.

The news broke during the ICEMAN Episode 4 livestream finale, which was anything but low-key. Drake's team lit up the CN Tower using 75 projectors, 2,572,000 lumens of light output, and 138,240,000 pixels, all running through 11 media servers synced over air fiber. Before reaching the tower, the 'Iceman' truck made its way down the Don Valley Parkway as fans watched live.

What are your first impressions of Drake's new albums, based on what you have listened to so far? 💭



▫️Which did you enjoy the most?

▫️Was 'ICEMAN' worth the wait? pic.twitter.com/U749day6kA — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) May 15, 2026

ICEMAN itself is being described as a visual album, one that reflects Drake's thoughts and experiences over the last two years. His son Adonis features on one of the songs, and the stream also showed footage of a large explosion that created a mushroom cloud at Downsview Park the previous month.

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So, What Does Habibti Actually Mean?

The album title has been a talking point of its own. Habibti is an Arabic term of endearment used specifically when addressing a woman, rooted in the Arabic H-B-B and carrying a sense of warmth and closeness rather than purely romantic love. Habibi is its male counterpart.

Drake has used the word before. His 2020 track Only You Freestyle featured the line "Habibti please! Ana akeed, inti wa ana ahla," meaning "My love, please. I'm certain you and I look better together."

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Internet Reacts And Drake Throws Punches

Fans on X had a lot to say. "Three albums top 3 at the same time?? That's a record nobody's even tried before. Tonight's gonna be wild," one user wrote. Another was less impressed, saying, “Why do people care all of his music sounds the same”.

The livestream also had some sharp moments directed at fellow artists. Drake called out DJ Khaled by name for staying silent on Palestine, saying, "Your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine'." Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna were also reportedly in the line of fire.

HotNewHipHop summed it up best, calling it one of the wildest announcements Drake has ever made.