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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDrake Announces Three-Album Drop: What We Know About Habibti, Maid of Honour, And ICEMAN

Drake Announces Three-Album Drop: What We Know About Habibti, Maid of Honour, And ICEMAN

Drake drops three albums, Habibti, Maid of Honour, and ICEMAN, at midnight on May 15, revealed during his CN Tower livestream finale, shocking fans worldwide.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drake addressed Palestine, critiquing DJ Khaled and other artists.

If you thought Drake was only releasing ICEMAN, think again. The Toronto rapper blindsided fans by revealing two more albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour, bringing the total to three simultaneous releases. According to HotNewHipHop, Habibti is expected to drop first, Maid of Honour second, and ICEMAN last, all at midnight on Friday, May 15.

The news broke during the ICEMAN Episode 4 livestream finale, which was anything but low-key. Drake's team lit up the CN Tower using 75 projectors, 2,572,000 lumens of light output, and 138,240,000 pixels, all running through 11 media servers synced over air fiber. Before reaching the tower, the 'Iceman' truck made its way down the Don Valley Parkway as fans watched live.

ICEMAN itself is being described as a visual album, one that reflects Drake's thoughts and experiences over the last two years. His son Adonis features on one of the songs, and the stream also showed footage of a large explosion that created a mushroom cloud at Downsview Park the previous month.

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So, What Does Habibti Actually Mean?

The album title has been a talking point of its own. Habibti is an Arabic term of endearment used specifically when addressing a woman, rooted in the Arabic H-B-B and carrying a sense of warmth and closeness rather than purely romantic love. Habibi is its male counterpart.

Drake has used the word before. His 2020 track Only You Freestyle featured the line "Habibti please! Ana akeed, inti wa ana ahla," meaning "My love, please. I'm certain you and I look better together."

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Internet Reacts And Drake Throws Punches

Fans on X had a lot to say. "Three albums top 3 at the same time?? That's a record nobody's even tried before. Tonight's gonna be wild," one user wrote. Another was less impressed, saying, “Why do people care all of his music sounds the same”.

The livestream also had some sharp moments directed at fellow artists. Drake called out DJ Khaled by name for staying silent on Palestine, saying, "Your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine'." Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna were also reportedly in the line of fire.

HotNewHipHop summed it up best, calling it one of the wildest announcements Drake has ever made.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What can be expected from the ICEMAN album?

ICEMAN is described as a visual album reflecting Drake's thoughts and experiences over the past two years. His son Adonis is featured on one of the songs.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Drake Drake Habibti Drake Maid Of Honour Drake ICEMAN Drake Albums
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