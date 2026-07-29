A woman was filmed standing outside her high-rise apartment balcony during an argument. She was later pulled back to safety without injury, and the incident was captured in a viral video.
Greater Noida Woman Climbs Outside High-Rise Balcony After Reported Argument Over 'Lock Upp': WATCH
A woman was rescued after climbing outside a high-rise balcony in Greater Noida following a reported argument over the reality show Lock Upp. Police have launched an inquiry after the viral video.
- Viral video shows woman on high-rise apartment balcony.
- Argument over reality show Lock Upp prompted incident.
- Police initiated inquiry, questioned individuals in Greater Noida.
A tense rescue in Greater Noida West has captured attention after a video showed a woman standing outside the balcony of a high-rise apartment during an argument, reportedly about Lock Upp. The dramatic footage, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows the frightening moments before she was pulled back to safety. Police have since begun an inquiry into the incident.
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Viral Video Captures Terrifying Balcony Rescue
The incident reportedly took place at Aims Green Avenue Society in Greater Noida West, where the woman was seen outside the balcony railing. Several storeys above the ground, she remained on the narrow ledge while a heated argument was allegedly taking place inside the apartment.
Residents who heard raised voices gathered at their balconies as the situation unfolded. One neighbour from a nearby building noticed the woman on the ledge, started recording the incident and repeatedly urged her to return inside.
After several minutes, the woman climbed back into the apartment safely, bringing the frightening episode to an end without any reported injuries.
Greater Noida West: Aims Green Avenue सोसाइटी का बताया जा रहा एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक युवती बालकनी के दूसरी तरफ खड़ी नजर आ रही है।— Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) July 27, 2026
कुछ सेकंड की देरी एक जिंदगी छीन सकती थी। 🙏🚨 pic.twitter.com/W3Y8dro0im
Reportedly Argued Over Reality Show Lock Upp
According to the reports, the woman and the man allegedly disagreed while watching the reality show Lock Upp. The disagreement centred on a particular scene in the show, while the pair has different opinions.
Local residents claimed the two had been arguing before the woman stepped onto the outer edge of the balcony, creating a dangerous situation.
Authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of their relationship or the exact circumstances that led to the incident.
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Police Begin Inquiry After Footage Spreads Online
After the video went viral, police reached the housing society and questioned both individuals.
The incident took place on July 26, 2026 in H Tower of Aims Green Avenue Society, according to Bisrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Munendra Singh. Police identified the individuals seen in the video as Garima and Mohit, both residents of Meerut, who were living together by mutual consent.
During the preliminary inquiry, officers found that the pair had been watching Lock Upp when they became involved in an argument over one of the show's scenes because they had differing viewpoints. During the dispute, the woman went to the balcony and was later seen hanging outside it, leading to the rescue attempt captured in the now-viral footage.
Police said they took cognisance of the viral video after it began circulating on social media and reached the society to investigate the incident.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in Greater Noida West?
What was the argument reportedly about?
The argument between the woman and a man was reportedly over differing opinions about a particular scene in the reality show 'Lock Upp'.
Where exactly did this incident happen?
The incident took place on July 26, 2026, in H Tower of Aims Green Avenue Society in Greater Noida West.
What action did the police take regarding the incident?
After the video went viral, police initiated an inquiry, questioning the individuals involved. Officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the argument and rescue.