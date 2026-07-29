Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows woman on high-rise apartment balcony.

Argument over reality show Lock Upp prompted incident.

Police initiated inquiry, questioned individuals in Greater Noida.

A tense rescue in Greater Noida West has captured attention after a video showed a woman standing outside the balcony of a high-rise apartment during an argument, reportedly about Lock Upp. The dramatic footage, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows the frightening moments before she was pulled back to safety. Police have since begun an inquiry into the incident.

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Viral Video Captures Terrifying Balcony Rescue

The incident reportedly took place at Aims Green Avenue Society in Greater Noida West, where the woman was seen outside the balcony railing. Several storeys above the ground, she remained on the narrow ledge while a heated argument was allegedly taking place inside the apartment.

Residents who heard raised voices gathered at their balconies as the situation unfolded. One neighbour from a nearby building noticed the woman on the ledge, started recording the incident and repeatedly urged her to return inside.

After several minutes, the woman climbed back into the apartment safely, bringing the frightening episode to an end without any reported injuries.

Greater Noida West: Aims Green Avenue सोसाइटी का बताया जा रहा एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें एक युवती बालकनी के दूसरी तरफ खड़ी नजर आ रही है।

कुछ सेकंड की देरी एक जिंदगी छीन सकती थी। 🙏🚨 pic.twitter.com/W3Y8dro0im — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) July 27, 2026

Reportedly Argued Over Reality Show Lock Upp

According to the reports, the woman and the man allegedly disagreed while watching the reality show Lock Upp. The disagreement centred on a particular scene in the show, while the pair has different opinions.

Local residents claimed the two had been arguing before the woman stepped onto the outer edge of the balcony, creating a dangerous situation.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of their relationship or the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

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Police Begin Inquiry After Footage Spreads Online

After the video went viral, police reached the housing society and questioned both individuals.

The incident took place on July 26, 2026 in H Tower of Aims Green Avenue Society, according to Bisrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Munendra Singh. Police identified the individuals seen in the video as Garima and Mohit, both residents of Meerut, who were living together by mutual consent.

During the preliminary inquiry, officers found that the pair had been watching Lock Upp when they became involved in an argument over one of the show's scenes because they had differing viewpoints. During the dispute, the woman went to the balcony and was later seen hanging outside it, leading to the rescue attempt captured in the now-viral footage.

Police said they took cognisance of the viral video after it began circulating on social media and reached the society to investigate the incident.