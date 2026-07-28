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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAfter Rs 70 Cr Offers, Ramayana Makers Hold Out For Rs 75 Cr Music Rights Deal

After Rs 70 Cr Offers, Ramayana Makers Hold Out For Rs 75 Cr Music Rights Deal

'Ramayana' is making headlines again as producer Namit Malhotra reportedly seeks a record Rs 100 crore music rights deal, with several leading music labels competing to secure the rights.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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  • Deal poised to become Bollywood's largest music rights agreement.

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to make headlines even before its release. After creating a buzz with its massive pre-release business, the epic is now in the spotlight for its music rights. Producer Namit Malhotra is reportedly aiming to secure the biggest music rights deal in the history of Indian cinema, with several leading music labels competing for the rights.

Namit Malhotra Targets Rs 100 Cr Deal

According to a report of Pinkvilla, the deal for Ramayana covers both instalments, with T-Series paying a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore for the two-part project. The deal reportedly saw a competitive bidding battle between T-Series and Sony Music, with the latter said to have offered up to Rs 70 crore. 

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The reported deal covers music rights across multiple languages for the film’s first part. Industry sources suggest negotiations are currently underway, with the makers exploring the best possible offer before finalising the agreement.

Top Music Labels In The Race

Several of India’s biggest music companies, including T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music and Saregama, are believed to be in discussions with the makers. Reports claim T-Series has finally been finalised. 

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The final agreement is expected to become the biggest music rights deal in Bollywood history. The current benchmark is reportedly held by Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose music rights were acquired by T-Series for Rs 54 crore.

Ramayana is being made in two parts and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first instalment is scheduled for release this Diwali, followed by the second part next year. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects in recent years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Ramayana music rights deal considered significant?

Producer Namit Malhotra aims for the biggest music rights deal in Indian cinema history. Even if it falls short of the Rs 100 crore target, it's expected to surpass the current benchmark of Rs 54 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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