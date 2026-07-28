After Rs 70 Cr Offers, Ramayana Makers Hold Out For Rs 75 Cr Music Rights Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deal poised to become Bollywood's largest music rights agreement.

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to make headlines even before its release. After creating a buzz with its massive pre-release business, the epic is now in the spotlight for its music rights. Producer Namit Malhotra is reportedly aiming to secure the biggest music rights deal in the history of Indian cinema, with several leading music labels competing for the rights.

Namit Malhotra Targets Rs 100 Cr Deal

According to a report of Pinkvilla, the deal for Ramayana covers both instalments, with T-Series paying a refundable advance of Rs 75 crore for the two-part project. The deal reportedly saw a competitive bidding battle between T-Series and Sony Music, with the latter said to have offered up to Rs 70 crore.

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The reported deal covers music rights across multiple languages for the film’s first part. Industry sources suggest negotiations are currently underway, with the makers exploring the best possible offer before finalising the agreement.

Top Music Labels In The Race

Several of India’s biggest music companies, including T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music and Saregama, are believed to be in discussions with the makers. Reports claim T-Series has finally been finalised.

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The final agreement is expected to become the biggest music rights deal in Bollywood history. The current benchmark is reportedly held by Dhurandhar: The Revenge, whose music rights were acquired by T-Series for Rs 54 crore.

Ramayana is being made in two parts and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first instalment is scheduled for release this Diwali, followed by the second part next year. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects in recent years.