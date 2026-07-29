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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBombay HC Issues Notice To ED As Raj Kundra Challenges PMLA Court Order In Alleged Rs 185 Cr Bitcoin Case

Bombay HC Issues Notice To ED As Raj Kundra Challenges PMLA Court Order In Alleged Rs 185 Cr Bitcoin Case

Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the ED after Raj Kundra challenged the Special PMLA Court's cognisance order in the alleged Rs 185-crore bitcoin case. Hearing is scheduled for August 6, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raj Kundra challenged PMLA court order at Bombay HC.
  • Kundra claims procedural lapse in court's complaint cognisance.
  • ED alleges Kundra received 285 illicit Bitcoins, project failed.
  • High Court sought ED response; next hearing August 6.

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after actor and businessman Raj Kundra challenged a Special PMLA Court order taking cognisance of the agency's supplementary prosecution complaint in the alleged Rs 185-crore bitcoin case. Kundra's petition questions the legality of the January 5, 2026 order, arguing that mandatory legal procedures were not followed before cognisance was taken.

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Raj Kundra Challenges Special PMLA Court Order

Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, has approached the Bombay High Court through a writ petition seeking to set aside the Special PMLA Court's January 5, 2026 order. The challenge relates to the court's decision to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary complaint filed against him in September 2025.

In his plea, Kundra has argued that the Special PMLA Court did not comply with the mandatory provisions laid down under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the petition, this alleged procedural lapse makes the cognisance order liable to be quashed. He has also sought other consequential reliefs linked to the order.

ED's Allegations In The Bitcoin Case

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Kundra of receiving 285 Bitcoins that were allegedly connected to proceeds of crime. According to the agency, the cryptocurrency was allegedly received for establishing a Bitcoin mining project in Ukraine that ultimately failed.

The ED has further alleged that Kundra was unable to account for the cryptocurrency or provide details of the digital wallet linked to the Bitcoins.

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Bombay High Court Seeks ED's Response

The writ petition was argued by advocate Prashant Patil before Justice Ashwin Bhobe.

After hearing the matter, the Bombay High Court admitted the petition and issued a notice directing the Enforcement Directorate to file its response. The case has now been scheduled for further hearing on August 6, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raj Kundra challenging in the Bombay High Court?

Raj Kundra is challenging a Special PMLA Court order from January 5, 2026. This order took cognisance of the ED's supplementary prosecution complaint in the alleged bitcoin case.

Why is Raj Kundra challenging the Special PMLA Court's order?

Kundra argues that mandatory legal procedures, specifically Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), were not followed. He claims this procedural lapse makes the order invalid.

What are the Enforcement Directorate's allegations against Raj Kundra in the bitcoin case?

The ED alleges Kundra received 285 Bitcoins linked to proceeds of crime for a failed Ukraine mining project. They claim he could not account for the cryptocurrency or provide digital wallet details.

What is the current status of Raj Kundra's petition in the Bombay High Court?

The Bombay High Court has admitted his petition and issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate to file its response. The next hearing is scheduled for August 6, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Kundra Enforcement Directorate PMLA Bombay High Court Raj Kundra Bitcoin Case
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