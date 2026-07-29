Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raj Kundra challenged PMLA court order at Bombay HC.

Kundra claims procedural lapse in court's complaint cognisance.

ED alleges Kundra received 285 illicit Bitcoins, project failed.

High Court sought ED response; next hearing August 6.

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after actor and businessman Raj Kundra challenged a Special PMLA Court order taking cognisance of the agency's supplementary prosecution complaint in the alleged Rs 185-crore bitcoin case. Kundra's petition questions the legality of the January 5, 2026 order, arguing that mandatory legal procedures were not followed before cognisance was taken.

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Raj Kundra Challenges Special PMLA Court Order

Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, has approached the Bombay High Court through a writ petition seeking to set aside the Special PMLA Court's January 5, 2026 order. The challenge relates to the court's decision to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary complaint filed against him in September 2025.

In his plea, Kundra has argued that the Special PMLA Court did not comply with the mandatory provisions laid down under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to the petition, this alleged procedural lapse makes the cognisance order liable to be quashed. He has also sought other consequential reliefs linked to the order.

ED's Allegations In The Bitcoin Case

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Kundra of receiving 285 Bitcoins that were allegedly connected to proceeds of crime. According to the agency, the cryptocurrency was allegedly received for establishing a Bitcoin mining project in Ukraine that ultimately failed.

The ED has further alleged that Kundra was unable to account for the cryptocurrency or provide details of the digital wallet linked to the Bitcoins.

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Bombay High Court Seeks ED's Response

The writ petition was argued by advocate Prashant Patil before Justice Ashwin Bhobe.

After hearing the matter, the Bombay High Court admitted the petition and issued a notice directing the Enforcement Directorate to file its response. The case has now been scheduled for further hearing on August 6, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)