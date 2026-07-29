Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam floods affect 3.32 lakh people in seven districts.

Salman Khan initiated phased relief, distributing food and essentials.

Alia Bhatt expressed concern, urging support for relief efforts.

PM Modi reviewed operations; MLAs donate one month's salary.

Floods in Assam have affected nearly 3.32 lakh people across seven districts as the deluge continues to wreak havoc in the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3,32,639 people from 622 villages spread across 21 revenue circles remain affected. The worst-hit districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Kamrup (Metro).

Amid the ongoing crisis, Salman Khan has reportedly launched a phased relief initiative, beginning with the distribution of food and essential supplies. Alia Bhatt has voiced her concern and urged people to support relief efforts in the flood-hit state.

Salman Khan Distributes Food, Plans Rebuilding Support

Salman Khan’s relief initiative for Assam’s flood-affected regions has been planned in multiple phases, with the first phase already underway. In it, ready-to-eat food packets and other essential supplies will be distributed to people in the worst-hit areas, India Today reported.

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In the coming weeks, the campaign is expected to expand to include ration kits, medicines, drinking water, sanitary napkins, mosquito repellent sprays, and other relief essentials. As part of the longer-term rehabilitation effort, the initiative also reportedly aims to support the rebuilding of schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.

Alia Bhatt Voices Concern

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram Stories to express concern over the devastating floods in Assam, noting that despite recurring every year, the disaster continues to catch people off guard.

“Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country, with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time,” Alia wrote.

She continued, “More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year and it still catches us off guard.”

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The actor added that she would be sharing ways for people to contribute to relief efforts over the coming days.

“Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it’ll need support for the long road to recovery. If you’ve been wondering how you can help, I’ll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground,” she wrote, ending the note with the hashtag #CircleOfHope.

Floods In Assam

As floods continue to wreak havoc across Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the affected districts. PM Modi sought an update on the extent of the damage, the progress of relief efforts, and the challenges being faced on the ground.

“He sought an update on the extent of the devastation, the ongoing relief operations and the challenges we are confronting on the ground. I briefed him on the measures being undertaken by the State Government and our efforts to reach out to every affected family,” Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As the relief and rescue operations across the flood-hit regions continue, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will receive the equivalent of one month’s salary from every Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected districts of Upper Assam.