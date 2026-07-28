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English NewsEntertainmentOTTLock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation Trauma

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra Open Up About Childhood Molestation Trauma

Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra shared deeply personal childhood abuse experiences during Lock Upp 2, leaving fellow contestants emotional.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lock Upp contestants shared deeply emotional childhood trauma secrets.
  • Harshad Chopda revealed molestation by a trusted adult as child.
  • Shivangi Joshi shared molestation by family friend, parents intervened.
  • Shreya Kalra disclosed cousin molested her, kept it secret.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 turned deeply emotional as contestants were asked to reveal their biggest secrets as part of the game. While several participants shared personal experiences, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra spoke about traumatic incidents from their childhood. Each revealed that they had been assaulted by someone they knew.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shinde Says 'I've A Family But I'm An Orphan', Opens Up About Being Forced Out Of Her Home In Lock Upp 2

Harshad Chopda Recalls Disturbing Childhood Experience

When Harshad Chopda's code word, 'childhood', appeared on screen, the actor opened up about an incident that had remained with him for years.

He said, "I was nine or ten years old. Our parents tend to trust others. At times, they trust others with children. That was the case with me, with trusted people, not just by my family but by the entire community."

Recalling the incident, he added, "While sleeping, one day I realised, someone was rubbing himself on me. I was fully dressed. I was lying down and someone was on top of me...I didn't know what was happening. I was scared. I pretended to be fast asleep. I never told anyone this."

He said, "One day he called me to the balcony to show me something. He picked me up, and did something again. I didn't understand again. I didn't react because I didn't know how to question. I was too scared."

Harshad urged parents to remain vigilant and encouraged them not to leave their children with others without caution. He also stressed the importance of maintaining open conversations with children.

Shivangi Joshi Shares Her Secret

Speaking about her childhood, she said, "I was also molested when I was a kid. My mother had someone whom she called her 'brother', I used to call him 'maamu'."

She added, "He was our uncle so my mom fully trusted him. One day, he said, 'Since you want to be an actor, you should learn how to drive'.. He used to make me sit on his lap. He said, 'Just keep on turning the steering wheel and you'll learn how to drive'. I would sit like that not knowing what was going on. I did not like like."

The actor then recalled another incident that occurred when her parents were away.

She said, "That night he came over to our house. He said, 'As an actor, you'll have to do all kinds of scenes.' Then he tried to hold me."

She further revealed that he kissed her on the forehead and cheeks, making her feel uncomfortable. "He then wanted to kiss me on my lips," the actor added.

Describing how the incident ended, Shivangi said, "I pushed him away and he got so angry that he threw me on the floor. Somehow, at the same time, my parents came and I started shouting. My dad heard me and rushed inside. My parents beat him up and threw him out of the house."

ALSO READ: 'I Helped My Father Plan His Death': Ram Kapoor's Emotional Confession On Lock Upp 2 Leaves Contestants In Tears

Shreya Kalra Reveals Childhood Secret

Shreya Kalra was the final contestant to reveal her secret during the task. She disclosed that she had been molested by one of her cousins.

She revealed that neither of her parents knew about the incident and that only her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, was aware of it.

She said, "I was 13 years old. Whenever I'd go to my grandmother's house, we all used to sleep together in the living room. At that age, I didn't even know what was going on. He then used to grab me."

She continued, "The boy who used to do this to me, had lost his mother. My mom took care of him for almost three years."

Opening up about why revealing the secret was so difficult, she said, "Now, my brother is getting married. His last engagement broke off because of me. I didn't want this secret coming out because even today I'm still carrying the full weight of the guilt that I'm the reason his engagement broke off, due to me being in the industry. And finally, he's getting married, he's got a chance to be happy. I think I'm going to ruin it again."

Shreya concluded by admitting that despite encouraging others to be brave and stand up for themselves, she never found the courage to tell anyone about what she had experienced or to expose the person responsible.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What traumatic childhood experience did Harshad Chopda share on Lock Upp 2?

Harshad Chopda revealed he was assaulted by a trusted community member when he was 9 or 10 years old. He pretended to be asleep during the incident, not fully understanding what was happening at the time.

What personal secret did Shivangi Joshi reveal on Lock Upp Season 2?

Shivangi Joshi shared that she was molested as a child by someone her mother called her 'brother'. Her parents eventually intervened during an incident, and the experience left a lasting impact on her.

What secret did Shreya Kalra disclose about her childhood on Lock Upp 2?

Shreya Kalra revealed she was molested by one of her cousins when she was 13 years old. She kept this secret from her parents, fearing it would ruin her brother's upcoming wedding.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 10:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Netflix Shreya Kalra Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp 2
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