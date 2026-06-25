Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Independent studio A24 secured $75 million Google DeepMind investment.

This investment includes an AI research partnership with DeepMind.

Fans criticize deal, fearing AI's creative process integration.

Partnership also highlights financial challenges facing independent cinema.

A24, the independent film studio known for producing critically acclaimed hits and championing bold storytelling, has found itself at the centre of a growing controversy. Following reports of a $75 million (approx. Rs 630 crore) investment from Google DeepMind and a new artificial intelligence research partnership, the studio is facing criticism from fans who fear AI could gain a larger foothold in the creative process.

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Google DeepMind Becomes A Major Investor In A24

Google DeepMind has emerged as A24’s newest investor, with a reported $75 million commitment to the studio. The development was first reported by Wired and marks one of the most significant collaborations yet between a leading AI company and the entertainment industry.

The investment gives Google’s AI research division a notable position within the studio known for acclaimed titles such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird and The Whale. Over the years, A24 has built a reputation for backing distinctive stories and filmmakers, becoming one of the most influential names in independent cinema.

AI Research Partnership Raises Questions

The announcement has also drawn attention because of the broader agreement between the two companies. According to Variety, A24 will gain access to Google DeepMind’s research and infrastructure, while DeepMind researchers will collaborate with the studio to “build out new workflows” believed to involve AI-powered tools for filmmakers.

However, details about how the partnership will operate remain limited. A24 has not provided an extensive explanation regarding how the investment will be used or whether DeepMind will play any direct role in creative decision-making.

Social Media Reacts

The news quickly generated strong responses online.

One user wrote: "What are you doing you traitors?? Of all the stupidest things anyone could've done, you signed an AI deal?! I am never watching anything you do ever AGAIN!!"

Another commented: "Hey bud, @A24 let’s cancel that AI deal and not alienate your consumer base."

A third user said: "A24 accepting an AI deal for $75M… that screams bankruptcy soon."

Another added: "Yeah, they’re really sullying themselves with this deal. We wish AI would just go away."

One more user wrote: "the Google AI deal is an insult to every artist, actor, writer, director, and crew member you ever worked with, who made your company what it is."

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Why Fans Are Reacting So Strongly

For many film enthusiasts, A24 represents far more than a production company. Its brand has become closely associated with creative risk-taking, original storytelling and filmmaker-driven projects in an industry often dominated by major studio franchises.

Because of that reputation, the reported partnership has struck a nerve among some supporters who view AI’s increasing presence in creative industries with scepticism.

The criticism also arrives amid wider debates surrounding artificial intelligence, including concerns over copyright, AI-generated content and the use of machine learning systems trained on human-created work.

While the partnership has divided opinion, it also points to the financial hurdles facing independent cinema. A24 may be known for its critical acclaim and awards success, but like many studios, it operates in an industry where attracting investment has become more difficult in recent years.