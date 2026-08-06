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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Lock upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra among Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event, Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol were also seen in Mumbai

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Lock upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra among Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event, Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol were also seen in Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.

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Shreya Kalra interacting with paparazzi at a celebration following her victory on the reality show Lock Upp pictured wearing a black and white patterned blazer with a large white pearl necklace.
Shreya Kalra interacting with paparazzi at a celebration following her victory on the reality show Lock Upp pictured wearing a black and white patterned blazer with a large white pearl necklace.
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Shivangi Joshi attending the press meet for the reality show Lock Upp Season 2 she appeared in a stylish dark blue striped blazer dress with a dramatic choker detail.
Shivangi Joshi attending the press meet for the reality show Lock Upp Season 2 she appeared in a stylish dark blue striped blazer dress with a dramatic choker detail.
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Shilpa Shinde pictured attending the event for the reality show
Shilpa Shinde pictured attending the event for the reality show "Lock Upp" Season 2 wearing a long black pinafore-style dress over a white collared shirt.
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Sunny deol pictured on a shooting location in Mumbai.
Sunny deol pictured on a shooting location in Mumbai.
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Aamir Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a tailored, dark-colored pinstripe suit with a classic white shirt and a textured tie.
Aamir Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a tailored, dark-colored pinstripe suit with a classic white shirt and a textured tie.
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Preity Zinta wearing a vibrant magenta-pink salwar kameez with delicate embroidery at the neckline spotted in Juhu.
Preity Zinta wearing a vibrant magenta-pink salwar kameez with delicate embroidery at the neckline spotted in Juhu.
Published at : 06 Aug 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Shivangi Joshi Shreya Kalra ABP Live Celeb Spotted Lock Upp Season 2

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