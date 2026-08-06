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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Lock upp Season 2 winner Shreya Kalra among Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event, Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol were also seen in Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Bollywood celebrities spotted in Mumbai.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah Badussha, Sana Makbul And Many Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri And Many Others Snapped Traveling In Style
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Imtiaz Ali, Sharvari Wagh Attend 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Success Party; Allu Arjun Also Snapped
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Jahnvi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedika Kumar And many Others Snapped At Spiderman Movie Screening
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Riteish-Genelia, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty And More Spotted In Mumbai
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Celebrities
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi At Lock Upp 2 Event; Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol Also Seen In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
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