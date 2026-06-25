Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan reportedly discussing a large-scale period drama.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct with Excel Entertainment.

Speculation links project to Mehra's shelved mythological Karna.

Salman has two major film releases scheduled first.

After Sikandar, Salman Khan could be gearing up for one of the most ambitious projects of his career. According to reports, the superstar is in advanced discussions for a large-scale period drama with acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment expected to back the project. At the same time, fresh speculation has linked the development to the long-shelved mythological film Karna.

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Salman Khan Reportedly Impressed By Script

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan was highly impressed after hearing the narration and quickly expressed interest in the project. The actor is reportedly set to portray one of the most celebrated warriors from Indian history and may undergo a major physical transformation to prepare for the role.

The film is said to be a passion project for everyone involved, with those close to the development believing that the larger-than-life character aligns perfectly with Salman’s on-screen persona.

If the project moves forward, it will mark Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the filmmaker behind acclaimed titles such as Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It would also be his first association with Excel Entertainment. Discussions are still underway, with scheduling and financial details yet to be finalised.

Is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reviving Karna?

Adding another layer of intrigue, reports from 123Telugu suggest that the project could be linked to Karna, the mythological drama that was once envisioned as actor Suriya’s Bollywood debut.

The film had originally brought together Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but the project reportedly stalled during pre-production because of budget-related challenges. Now, industry chatter indicates that Mehra may be exploring the possibility of reviving the ambitious venture with Salman Khan in the lead role.

At present, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding Karna, and the reports remain speculative.

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Busy Schedule Before The Historical Drama

Before stepping into the reported period epic, Salman already has several major projects lined up.

His next theatrical release is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026, following a series of delays.

The actor is also currently filming SVC63, a high-energy action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Nayanthara opposite Salman for the first time and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.