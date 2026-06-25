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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan To Play Legendary Historical Warrior In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Period Film: Reports

Salman Khan To Play Legendary Historical Warrior In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Period Film: Reports

According to reports, Salman Khan is in discussions for a grand period drama with Rakeysh Omprakash. Speculation is also growing around a possible revival of the shelved mythological project Karna.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan reportedly discussing a large-scale period drama.
  • Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct with Excel Entertainment.
  • Speculation links project to Mehra's shelved mythological Karna.
  • Salman has two major film releases scheduled first.

After Sikandar, Salman Khan could be gearing up for one of the most ambitious projects of his career. According to reports, the superstar is in advanced discussions for a large-scale period drama with acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment expected to back the project. At the same time, fresh speculation has linked the development to the long-shelved mythological film Karna.

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Salman Khan Reportedly Impressed By Script

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan was highly impressed after hearing the narration and quickly expressed interest in the project. The actor is reportedly set to portray one of the most celebrated warriors from Indian history and may undergo a major physical transformation to prepare for the role.

The film is said to be a passion project for everyone involved, with those close to the development believing that the larger-than-life character aligns perfectly with Salman’s on-screen persona.

If the project moves forward, it will mark Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the filmmaker behind acclaimed titles such as Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It would also be his first association with Excel Entertainment. Discussions are still underway, with scheduling and financial details yet to be finalised.

Is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reviving Karna?

Adding another layer of intrigue, reports from 123Telugu suggest that the project could be linked to Karna, the mythological drama that was once envisioned as actor Suriya’s Bollywood debut.

The film had originally brought together Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, but the project reportedly stalled during pre-production because of budget-related challenges. Now, industry chatter indicates that Mehra may be exploring the possibility of reviving the ambitious venture with Salman Khan in the lead role.

At present, however, there has been no official confirmation regarding Karna, and the reports remain speculative.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' Recovered Its Budget In Just 3 Days, Made 586% Profit

Busy Schedule Before The Historical Drama

Before stepping into the reported period epic, Salman already has several major projects lined up.

His next theatrical release is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026, following a series of delays.

The actor is also currently filming SVC63, a high-energy action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Nayanthara opposite Salman for the first time and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new project is Salman Khan reportedly discussing?

Salman Khan is in advanced discussions for a large-scale period drama with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is expected to back the project.

What role might Salman Khan play in the potential period drama?

He is reportedly set to portray one of the most celebrated warriors from Indian history. He may also undergo a major physical transformation to prepare for the role.

Is this Salman Khan's first collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra or Excel Entertainment?

Yes, if the project moves forward, it would mark Salman Khan’s first collaboration with both Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Excel Entertainment.

Is the reported project linked to the film 'Karna'?

Fresh speculation links the development to the long-shelved mythological film Karna. However, there has been no official confirmation, and the reports remain speculative.

What are Salman Khan's next scheduled film releases?

His next theatrical release is 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' on August 14, 2026. He is also filming 'SVC63', targeting an Eid 2027 release.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Karna Salman Khan SVC63 Karna
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