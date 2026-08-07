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English NewsEntertainmentBharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut's film premieres August 14 on Zee 5.
  • It honors Cama Hospital healthcare workers' 26/11 bravery.
  • The film shifts focus from battlefields to hospital corridors.
  • Kangana Ranaut emphasized telling previously untold, important stories.

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to reach audiences digitally this Independence Day. Zee 5 has announced that the film will premiere exclusively on 14 August, bringing to the screen an untold story from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the thriller-drama focuses on the courage of healthcare workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital, who risked their own lives to protect patients during the attack. Featuring Kangana alongside Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, the film aims to honour ordinary people whose bravery remained largely outside the public spotlight for years.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Story

Set during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shifts the focus away from the battlefield to the corridors of Cama and Albless Hospital. The story follows nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel and other hospital staff who continued caring for patients despite the life-threatening situation around them.

The film explores their courage, compassion and commitment, highlighting how ordinary citizens became protectors in one of India's darkest moments.

Kangana Ranaut On The Film

Actor and producer Kangana Ranaut said the project was important because it brought forward stories that had not received enough attention. She said, "Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film."

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Speaking about the healthcare workers, she added, "Their courage wasn't driven by recognition, but by an unwavering sense of duty and compassion." Writer-director Manoj Tapadia also said the film was created to present the events of 26/11 from a fresh perspective by focusing on the bravery displayed inside Cama Hospital.

ALSO READ | Gulshan Bawra: The Railway Clerk Who Penned Bollywood's Timeless Classics

Zee 5 Announces Independence Day Premiere

According to Hindi Zee 5, the film will stream exclusively on the platform from 14 August as part of its Independence Day line-up. Business Head – Hindi Zee 5 and Chief Channel Officer – &TV, Kaveri Das, said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata embodies that spirit, making it a significant addition to Hindi Zee 5's growing slate of bold and meaningful storytelling." She added that the film honours healthcare workers whose bravery reflected resilience, compassion and selflessness during the attacks.

By revisiting the 26/11 attacks through the experiences of Cama Hospital's healthcare staff, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata seeks to pay tribute to individuals whose courage helped save lives during one of India's most tragic nights.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main theme of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?

The film focuses on the courage of healthcare workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. It highlights their efforts to protect patients despite the life-threatening situation.

When and where will 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' be available to watch?

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' will premiere exclusively on Zee 5 starting August 14. This release coincides with India's Independence Day.

Who are the main actors in 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?

The film features Kangana Ranaut alongside Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. Kangana Ranaut is also involved as a producer.

What is unique about the film's perspective on the 26/11 attacks?

It shifts focus from the battlefield to Cama Hospital, presenting events from the healthcare staff's perspective. The film highlights their bravery, compassion, and commitment during the attacks.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
26/11 Mumbai Attacks Cama Hospital Zee 5 26/11 Mumbai Attacks KANGANA RANAUT Girija Oak Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Manoj Tapadia Smita Tambe
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