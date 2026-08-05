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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Veteran Actors Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attended Pradeep Rawat's Funeral in Mumbai, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav appearing together, Neetu Kapoor also seen

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Veteran Actors Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attended Pradeep Rawat's Funeral in Mumbai, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav appearing together, Neetu Kapoor also seen

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral in Mumbai's Goregaon to pay their final respects.

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Ruhanika Dhawan, was spotted being deeply emotional while attending the funeral and last rites of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Ruhanika Dhawan, was spotted being deeply emotional while attending the funeral and last rites of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Veteran actor Ali Khan attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Veteran actor Ali Khan attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral in Mumbai. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Veteran actor Raza Murad attended Pradeep Rawat's Funeral in Mumbai's Goregaon. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Veteran actor Raza Murad attended Pradeep Rawat's Funeral in Mumbai's Goregaon. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Akhilendra Mishra was seen at Pradeep Rawat's Funeral near the ambulance that brought him. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Akhilendra Mishra was seen at Pradeep Rawat's Funeral near the ambulance that brought him. (Image Source: ABP Live)
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Aamir Khan attended the funeral of his Ghajini and Lagaan co-star Pradeep Rawat to pay his final respects. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Aamir Khan attended the funeral of his Ghajini and Lagaan co-star Pradeep Rawat to pay his final respects. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raza Murad Ali Khan ABP Live Celeb Spotted Pradeep Rawat Veteran Actors Shailendra Mishra

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