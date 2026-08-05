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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Veteran Actors Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attended Pradeep Rawat's Funeral in Mumbai, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav appearing together, Neetu Kapoor also seen
Several Bollywood celebrities attended Pradeep Rawat's funeral in Mumbai's Goregaon to pay their final respects.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
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5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Ali Khan, Raza Murad, Shailendra Mishra Attend Pradeep Rawat’s Funeral In Mumbai
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6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora And KL Rahul Papped Across Mumbai
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