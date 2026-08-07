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English NewsEducationDelhi Cabinet Clears Private Universities Bill 2026: What's Changing

Delhi Cabinet Clears Private Universities Bill 2026: What's Changing

The proposed legislation includes provisions on land ownership, reservation of seats for Delhi students, fee transparency and regulatory oversight.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Cabinet approved Private Universities Bill for new regulations.
  • Key provisions include land ownership and student reservation.
  • Includes NEP compliance, fee transparency, and regulatory oversight.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi Private Universities Bill, 2026, paving the way for a new regulatory framework for the establishment and operation of private universities in the national capital.

The proposed legislation includes provisions on land ownership, reservation of seats for Delhi students, fee transparency and regulatory oversight.

Private Universities To Buy Their Own Land

Under the proposed framework, entities seeking to establish private universities in Delhi will have to purchase the land themselves.

The Bill will lay down a new regulatory structure governing the establishment and functioning of private universities in the city.

25% Seats For Delhi Students

One of the key provisions of the proposed legislation is the reservation of 25% of seats for students from Delhi in private universities.

The provision is aimed at ensuring opportunities for students from the national capital within these institutions.

ALSO READ: MP School Children Risk Lives Crossing Dam To Reach School, NHRC Issues Notice To Govt

NEP Compliance Mandatory

All private universities established under the proposed framework will have to follow the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Bill also includes provisions aimed at ensuring transparency in fee structures.

Regulatory Committee To Monitor Universities

The proposed legislation provides for the formation of a regulatory committee to oversee private universities in Delhi.

The committee will be responsible for monitoring private universities under the new regulatory framework.

Bill Likely To Be Tabled Next Week

The Delhi Private Universities Bill, 2026 is likely to be introduced in the Delhi Assembly next week.

It is expected to be tabled on Monday, although the Bill's introduction is currently only anticipated.

ALSO READ: 'What Can Ordinary Ink Do To Us?': Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jhatrkhand Protest

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi Private Universities Bill, 2026 about?

The bill creates a new regulatory framework for establishing and operating private universities in Delhi. It aims to streamline their functioning and oversight.

What are the key provisions of the new legislation?

Key provisions include requiring universities to buy their own land, reserving 25% of seats for Delhi students, ensuring fee transparency, and mandating NEP compliance.

Will Delhi students get reserved seats in these universities?

Yes, the proposed legislation includes a provision to reserve 25% of seats for students from Delhi in private universities, ensuring opportunities for local students.

Who will oversee private universities under the new framework?

A regulatory committee will be formed to monitor private universities in Delhi. This committee will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new framework.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Cabinet Delhi Cabinet Clears Private Universities Bill 2026 Private Universities Bill 2026
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