Delhi Cabinet Clears Private Universities Bill 2026: What's Changing

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi Private Universities Bill, 2026, paving the way for a new regulatory framework for the establishment and operation of private universities in the national capital.

The proposed legislation includes provisions on land ownership, reservation of seats for Delhi students, fee transparency and regulatory oversight.

Private Universities To Buy Their Own Land

Under the proposed framework, entities seeking to establish private universities in Delhi will have to purchase the land themselves.

The Bill will lay down a new regulatory structure governing the establishment and functioning of private universities in the city.

25% Seats For Delhi Students

One of the key provisions of the proposed legislation is the reservation of 25% of seats for students from Delhi in private universities.

The provision is aimed at ensuring opportunities for students from the national capital within these institutions.

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NEP Compliance Mandatory

All private universities established under the proposed framework will have to follow the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Bill also includes provisions aimed at ensuring transparency in fee structures.

Regulatory Committee To Monitor Universities

The proposed legislation provides for the formation of a regulatory committee to oversee private universities in Delhi.

The committee will be responsible for monitoring private universities under the new regulatory framework.

Bill Likely To Be Tabled Next Week

The Delhi Private Universities Bill, 2026 is likely to be introduced in the Delhi Assembly next week.

It is expected to be tabled on Monday, although the Bill's introduction is currently only anticipated.