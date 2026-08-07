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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPreeti Simoes Breaks Silence On Her Past With Kapil Sharma, Says ‘Stop Calling Me His Ex’

Preeti Simoes Breaks Silence On Her Past With Kapil Sharma, Says ‘Stop Calling Me His Ex’

Preeti Simoes has opened up about her breakup with Kapil Sharma, saying she's tired of being identified as his ex-girlfriend despite her successful career in the TV industry.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preeti Simoes expresses disappointment over being solely known as Kapil Sharma's ex.
  • She found their breakup difficult, enduring public judgment and persistent labels.
  • Simoes highlights her successful producer career, seeking recognition for her work.

Television producer Preeti Simoes has spoken candidly about her past relationship with comedian Kapil Sharma, saying she is disappointed that, despite years of working in the entertainment industry, she continues to be identified primarily as his former girlfriend. Kapil Sharma, who married Ginni Chatrath in 2018, was previously in a long-term relationship with Preeti. The two also shared a professional association, working together on some of Indian television's most successful comedy shows before eventually parting ways.

'Breakup Was Difficult, But Labels Never Ended'

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Preeti reflected on how the breakup continued to define her public image long after both she and Kapil had moved on with their lives.

"I was someone's girlfriend for a long time. Even after we broke up and moved on, I was always introduced as someone's girlfriend or ex-girlfriend," she said, adding that the label had nothing to do with her work.

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Speaking about the separation, Preeti said she often felt unfairly judged. She explained that people tend to assume the woman is at fault without knowing what actually happened between two individuals.

"It was very frustrating. No one knows what happens between two people. They may still be good friends or share a professional relationship, but people are quick to blame the woman," she said.

Successful Producer Beyond Her Personal Life

Preeti Simoes has built a successful career as a television producer and creative professional. She served as the creative head of Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, contributing to the success of both programmes.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes)

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She has also worked on several other television projects, including Dil Diyan Gallan, Kanpurwale Khuranas, Gangs of Filmistan and Aakhri Sach.

Despite her extensive body of work, Preeti says it is disheartening that conversations about her career are often overshadowed by references to her past relationship with Kapil Sharma. She hopes to be recognised for her professional achievements rather than her personal life.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Preeti Simoes' main concern regarding her public image?

Preeti Simoes is concerned that she is still primarily identified as Kapil Sharma's former girlfriend, despite her years of work in the entertainment industry. This label often overshadows her professional achievements.

What was Preeti Simoes' professional role on shows featuring Kapil Sharma?

Preeti Simoes served as the creative head for popular shows like

What are some of Preeti Simoes' notable professional achievements outside of her work with Kapil Sharma?

She is a successful television producer who has worked on several projects, including

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Kapil Sharma Preeti Simoes
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