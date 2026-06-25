Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says She’ll Return To Films After Maternity Leave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samantha announced first pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru.

She confirmed news during film's success celebrations.

Actress will take a temporary break from acting commitments.

Announcement followed weeks of online pregnancy speculation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actor shared the joyful update during the success celebrations of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, bringing an end to weeks of speculation that had been circulating online. Alongside the announcement, Samantha also spoke about stepping away from work temporarily to focus on her new chapter.

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Samantha Talks About Taking A 'Small Gap'

Addressing the media at the film's success meet, Samantha revealed that she intends to pause her acting commitments after completing her ongoing projects.

"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," Samantha said.

Her statement was met with warm wishes from those present at the event. Samantha thanked everyone for their support and appreciation.

#Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking a brief maternity break from films🤝pic.twitter.com/wjjuJjTceS — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 24, 2026

Pregnancy Rumours Finally Put To Rest

Talk surrounding Samantha's pregnancy had gained momentum in recent weeks after clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations surfaced online. Many fans pointed to what they believed was a visible baby bump, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Reports had also suggested that the actor was in the early stages of pregnancy. However, Samantha's appearance at the event marked the first direct confirmation from the star herself.

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy had earlier commented on the news, telling Cinema Express, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success."

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Samantha And Raj's Journey Together

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The couple first worked together on the acclaimed web series The Family Man 2, where Samantha's performance as Raji earned widespread praise.

Their professional association later continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny and most recently Maa Inti Bangaaram.