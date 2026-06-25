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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says She’ll Return To Films After Maternity Leave

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says She’ll Return To Films After Maternity Leave

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru. The actor shared the news during the Maa Inti Bangaaram success event and revealed plans for maternity leave.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samantha announced first pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru.
  • She confirmed news during film's success celebrations.
  • Actress will take a temporary break from acting commitments.
  • Announcement followed weeks of online pregnancy speculation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actor shared the joyful update during the success celebrations of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, bringing an end to weeks of speculation that had been circulating online. Alongside the announcement, Samantha also spoke about stepping away from work temporarily to focus on her new chapter.

ALSO READ: Ruhanika Dhawan Buys Her First Car At 18, Divyanka Tripathi’s Sweet Reaction Wins Hearts

Samantha Talks About Taking A 'Small Gap'

Addressing the media at the film's success meet, Samantha revealed that she intends to pause her acting commitments after completing her ongoing projects.

"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," Samantha said.

Her statement was met with warm wishes from those present at the event. Samantha thanked everyone for their support and appreciation.

Pregnancy Rumours Finally Put To Rest

Talk surrounding Samantha's pregnancy had gained momentum in recent weeks after clips from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations surfaced online. Many fans pointed to what they believed was a visible baby bump, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Reports had also suggested that the actor was in the early stages of pregnancy. However, Samantha's appearance at the event marked the first direct confirmation from the star herself.

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy had earlier commented on the news, telling Cinema Express, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success."

ALSO READ: Shaan Urges Alka Yagnik To Make A Comeback After Receiving Padma Bhushan Amid Health Recovery

Samantha And Raj's Journey Together

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The couple first worked together on the acclaimed web series The Family Man 2, where Samantha's performance as Raji earned widespread praise.

Their professional association later continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny and most recently Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her pregnancy?

Yes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. She shared the joyful update during the success celebrations of her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram.

What are Samantha Ruth Prabhu's plans for her work commitments?

She intends to pause her acting commitments after completing her ongoing projects to take maternity leave. Samantha confirmed she will return with another film after her break.

When did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get married?

Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025. Their private ceremony was held at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ENtertainment News Raj Nidimoru Maa Inti Bangaaram Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy
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