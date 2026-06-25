Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans are generating fresh buzz, with new reports pointing to extensive preparations in the heart of New York City. From permit applications around Madison Square Garden to accommodation arrangements for guests, details published by several US outlets suggest the highly anticipated event could have a noticeable impact on Midtown Manhattan.

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Street Closure Plans Reportedly Filed Ahead Of Celebrations

According to the New York Post, New York City officials confirmed on Wednesday that a permit application had been submitted to the city's Street Activity Permit Office covering the period from 2 July through 4 July.

A person familiar with the arrangements told the publication that event-related trucks are expected to use 33rd Street for loading and unloading operations during the celebrations.

Another report of The New York Times stated that a permit had been filed seeking the closure of streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from 2 July until midday on 4 July. The newspaper cited three individuals familiar with the matter.

The New York Times also reported that Amtrak police officers, who patrol the station located beneath the iconic arena, had been informed to expect a Swift wedding during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

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Hotel Reservations And Guest Arrivals

Separate reports suggest accommodation plans are already taking shape for attendees travelling to New York.

A source told Page Six that several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have secured reservations at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown around the reported wedding date.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that a number of high-profile celebrities are believed to have received invitations to the event. Among those reportedly expected are Zoë Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the chatter, the new reports suggest preparations are already underway for what could become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.