Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukhbir Badal met PM Modi discussing Punjab's law and order.

Badal raised concerns over state corruption in welfare schemes.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and held a meeting.

What Happened In Meeting?

During the meeting, Badal discussed the prevailing situation in Punjab with the Prime Minister. The discussions focused on the state's law and order situation as well as allegations of corruption in government welfare schemes.

According to the information available, Badal raised concerns over law and order in Punjab and also highlighted issues related to alleged corruption in the implementation of state government schemes.

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Meeting Raises Buzz Over SAD-BJP Alliance

The meeting has fuelled speculation over whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal are looking to reset their relationship ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due early next year.

For both parties, the timing of the meeting is significant. Once the dominant political alliance in Punjab, the BJP and the SAD have spent the past few years on the political margins as their traditional support base weakened while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the state's principal political force.

The BJP and the SAD ended their more than two-decade alliance in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's three farm laws. The legislation triggered widespread protests in Punjab and across the country, becoming a major political flashpoint.

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Although the Narendra Modi government repealed the farm laws in 2021, ties between the former allies remained strained.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, voters handed a decisive mandate to the AAP, while both the Congress—hit by internal infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu—and the BJP-SAD suffered major electoral setbacks.