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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTwo Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested In Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case After Delhi Police Encounter

Two Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested In Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case After Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police arrested two alleged associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire in Delhi. The duo were wanted in connection with the shooting outside singer Guru Randhawa's gym.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police arrested two suspects for Randhawa gym firing.
  • Suspects arrested after shootout, sustaining bullet injuries.
  • Total four now held, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Delhi Police have arrested two more suspects allegedly limked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing outside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's gym earlier this month. Officials said the arrests came after a brief exchange of fire with the Special Cell in west Delhi, bringing the total number of accused held in the case to four.

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Two Accused Held After Shootout With Police

According to police, the arrested men have been identified as Haqeeqat and Sagar. Both had been evading arrest since the June 11 shooting incident.

Officials said Special Cell teams received specific intelligence inputs on Wednesday night indicating that the duo had arrived in west Delhi allegedly to carry out another criminal act. Acting on the information, police intercepted them in the Paschim Vihar area.

Investigators claimed that the suspects opened fire when confronted by the police team, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire. During the operation, both men sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were subsequently apprehended. Police also recovered weapons from their possession.

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All Four Accused Now In Custody

With the latest arrests, police say all four individuals accused in the case are now in custody.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had arrested two other suspects, Arman (19) and Tushar alias Tashu alias Pinku (21), from Bahadurgarh. Both are residents of Sonipat in Haryana.

According to investigators, all four accused are believed to be connected to gangster Anil Pandit, who is considered an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is reportedly based in the United States.

Following the shooting outside the gym, Pandit had allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the latest suspects arrested in the Guru Randhawa gym firing case?

The Delhi Police arrested Haqeeqat and Sagar in connection with the firing outside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's gym. They were apprehended after an exchange of fire in west Delhi.

How many people have been arrested in total for the gym shooting incident?

With the recent arrests of Haqeeqat and Sagar, the total number of accused held in the case now stands at four. All individuals allegedly involved are now in custody.

What is the alleged connection of the arrested individuals to criminal organizations?

All four accused are believed to be connected to gangster Anil Pandit, an operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack via social media.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Guru Randhawa Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Delhi POlice CRime News Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case
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