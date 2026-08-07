Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Irani shared emotional take on mothers' sacrifices.

Anand Mahindra admitted Irani's powerful words made him emotional.

Mahindra expressed dissonance, citing lasting gratitude for his mother.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to actor-politician Smriti Irani’s heartfelt take on the “tragic beauty of being a mother”, admitting that her words left “many men teary-eyed”, including him. However, he said he had one point of “dissonance” with her perspective.

Before getting to Mahindra’s response, here’s a look at Irani’s now-viral take on motherhood.

Smriti Irani On ‘Tragic Beauty Of Being A Mother’

In the viral video, Smriti Irani reflected on the emotional and often overlooked sacrifices that come with motherhood. She spoke about how mothers spend years caring for their children, only to eventually see them grow up, become independent and move on with their own lives.

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Irani also highlighted the resilience and emotional strength of women, arguing that a mother’s love and a woman’s tenacity cannot be measured or bought with money.

The tragic beauty of being a mother... 🩶 pic.twitter.com/felVgdGHhw — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2026

Anand Mahindra Reacts To Smriti Irani’s Motherhood Speech

Moved by Irani’s words, Anand Mahindra admitted that her take on motherhood made him emotional.

“It’s not just some women in that room, you made many men teary-eyed. Smriti Irani, including me. The pain & pleasure of being a mother. So powerfully & emotionally articulated,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Mahindra said he had one point of “dissonance” with her remarks. He recalled his relationship with his own mother and said he had cared for and remained grateful to her until her final days.

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“I adored & cared for my mother till her last breath. Because I had immense gratitude for what you termed the ‘tenacity’ of her love. Even in my lowest periods she made me feel like I could move mountains. Not a day goes by when I don’t derive strength from her memory,” he wrote.

Towards the end, he added, “Your son will be no different, I’m sure.”

It’s not just some women in that room, you made many men teary-eyed. @smritiirani , including me.



The pain & pleasure of being a mother.

So powerfully & emotionally articulated.



I have only one point of dissonance:

I adored & cared for my mother till her last breath.… https://t.co/rbn1WZIFDl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2026

Social Media Reacts

Mahindra’s post also drew emotional responses from social media users. One user wrote, “That’s the reason I adore this woman and thanks for sharing... reading and listening with tears.”

Another commented, “So crisp and clear. She’s certainly at her articulation best!! Yes… made me also teary eyed!!”

A third user praised both Irani and Mahindra, writing that such conversations were important for younger generations and calling the two “great role models.”