Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vishal Bhardwaj develops Rashomon-style film on Tarun Tejpal case.

Tejpal convicted, sentenced to 10 years; will appeal.

Bhardwaj extensively studied case judgments, attended court proceedings.

Case involves sexual assault allegations from November 2013.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for exploring moral ambiguity through films such as Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, is reportedly developing a Rashomon-style film based on the Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case. According to Variety, the filmmaker plans to explore the case through conflicting perspectives and differing accounts of the events.

Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, was acquitted by a Goa sessions court in 2021 in the sexual assault case. The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, which later overturned the verdict and convicted him. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and has been granted two weeks to surrender. Tejpal is expected to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

‘Tarun Tejpal’s Case Perfect For Rashomon-Style Narrative’

Speaking to Variety, Bhardwaj explained why he believes the case lends itself to a Rashomon-style treatment, where the same events are presented through conflicting perspectives.

“The contradiction between the two judgments makes it a perfect case for a ‘Rashomon’-style narrative,” he said, according to the publication.

ALSO READ| Anand Mahindra Gets Emotional Over Smriti Irani’s Heartfelt Take On Motherhood: ‘You Made Many Men Teary-Eyed’

Bhardwaj also revealed that he has read the entire 527-page trial court judgment and attended the proceedings in Goa. He said he has continued to study the case in detail while developing the film.

“There are a lot of facts and incidents in this case that nobody knows about, and people will be amused and surprised to discover them on screen,” he said.

“I have gone through the minutest details. I have read the judgment many times and am still grappling with it. It’s a very important case for society,” he added.

Vishal Bhardwaj On Casting

Bhardwaj also spoke about his approach to casting the central character. He said he would ideally like an actor who is unfamiliar with the case.

“I want the actor to be unaware of the crime, if possible, and to set the judgments aside. I would love for him to approach it as fiction,” he told the publication.

ALSO READ| ‘Why Rahul Gandhi?’: Simi Garewal Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk’s Claim That Wife Tried To Get Him To End Fast

What Is The Tarun Tejpal Case?

The case dates back to November 2013, when a junior colleague accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her in an elevator at a luxury hotel in Goa during an event. Goa Police subsequently registered an FIR against him, including charges of rape. Tejpal was arrested in November 2013 after a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, before being granted regular bail by the Supreme Court in July 2014.

In May 2021, Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tejpal, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The judgment also pointed to alleged shortcomings in the investigation, including the non-production of certain evidence.

The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the trial court had incorrectly assessed the evidence. During the appeal, the prosecution argued that the trial court had placed undue emphasis on the survivor’s conduct and background after the alleged incident rather than assessing the evidence against Tejpal.

The prosecution also pointed to material it said had not been properly considered, including an apology email allegedly sent by Tejpal after the complainant raised the allegations with the publication’s then Managing Editor.