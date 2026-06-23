Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

Fred again.. is finally heading to India, and fans of electronic music have plenty to be excited about. The British producer and live performance sensation is expected to make his much-awaited India debut with a multi-city tour in December 2026. While the initial buzz centred around three live shows, fresh details suggest there is more in store. Apart from performances in major cities, the artist is also expected to stay longer in the country for a possible special collaboration. With ticket sales around the corner, excitement around Fred’s first visit to India is only getting stronger among music lovers nationwide.

Fred again.. India tour

Fred again.. is expected to perform across three major Indian cities during his debut visit. The planned tour includes shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on 5 December, 9 December and 13 December respectively. Sources indicate this will be the artist’s only tour this year, making the India run especially significant for global fans. Tickets are expected to go live on 30 June.

The India visit may not be limited to live performances alone. According to sources, Fred is expected to stay in India beyond the scheduled concert dates, with talks underway for a collaboration with an Indian artist. A source told HT City, “Fred is coming to India in December. He will be here not only for the 3-day tour, but for a few more days.” The source further added, “Fred will collaborate with an Indian artist during this visit. The talks are on.” While there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility has already sparked major speculation online.

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Who Is Fred Again

Born Freddie Gibson, Fred again.. First made his mark behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer before becoming one of electronic music’s biggest names. He won Producer of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards and has worked with major artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding and Little Mix. His rise accelerated with the Actual Life trilogy, a deeply personal music project built using voice notes, recordings and everyday sounds.

2023 proved to be a breakthrough year for Fred again... He gained wider global attention with Rumble, his collaboration with Skrillex and Flowdan. He also sold out Madison Square Garden in just 10 minutes alongside Skrillex and Four Tet. Soon after, he headlined Coachella, cementing his place as one of the most in-demand live acts in dance music.

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Recent Releases

Fred’s recent releases include USB002 REMIXES and the single DID IT AGAIN. Although his team has not officially announced the India tour yet, anticipation is already sky-high. For Indian fans, the rumours alone have been enough to trigger serious excitement across social media.

Fred again..’s long-awaited India debut could become one of the biggest live music events of the year. And if the collaboration rumours turn out to be true, his first visit may offer much more than just three unforgettable performances.