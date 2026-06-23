Fred again.. is expected to debut in India in December 2026. His tour includes performances in Delhi on December 5, Mumbai on December 9, and Bengaluru on December 13.
Explorer
Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour
Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist.
- Fred again.. confirms multi-city India tour for December.
- Performances scheduled across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru cities.
- Tickets for shows become available starting June 30.
- Fred again.. also plans an Indian artist collaboration.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Fred again.. touring India and which cities will he visit?
When do tickets for Fred again..'s India tour go on sale?
Tickets for Fred again..'s India tour are expected to go live on June 30. Fans should look out for official announcements regarding the sale date.
Is Fred again.. planning any collaborations during his India visit?
Yes, sources indicate Fred again.. is expected to stay in India longer than his scheduled tour for a possible collaboration. Talks are underway with an Indian artist.
What is the significance of Fred again..'s India tour for global fans?
The India tour is particularly significant because sources indicate this will be the artist's only tour this year. It marks his much-awaited debut in the country.
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