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HomeEntertainmentFred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

Fred again.. is set to make his India debut with a three-city tour in December 2026 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with reports also suggesting a special collaboration with an Indian artist.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fred again.. confirms multi-city India tour for December.
  • Performances scheduled across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru cities.
  • Tickets for shows become available starting June 30.
  • Fred again.. also plans an Indian artist collaboration.

Fred again.. is finally heading to India, and fans of electronic music have plenty to be excited about. The British producer and live performance sensation is expected to make his much-awaited India debut with a multi-city tour in December 2026. While the initial buzz centred around three live shows, fresh details suggest there is more in store. Apart from performances in major cities, the artist is also expected to stay longer in the country for a possible special collaboration. With ticket sales around the corner, excitement around Fred’s first visit to India is only getting stronger among music lovers nationwide.

Fred again.. India tour

Fred again.. is expected to perform across three major Indian cities during his debut visit. The planned tour includes shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on 5 December, 9 December and 13 December respectively. Sources indicate this will be the artist’s only tour this year, making the India run especially significant for global fans. Tickets are expected to go live on 30 June.

The India visit may not be limited to live performances alone. According to sources, Fred is expected to stay in India beyond the scheduled concert dates, with talks underway for a collaboration with an Indian artist. A source told HT City, “Fred is coming to India in December. He will be here not only for the 3-day tour, but for a few more days.” The source further added, “Fred will collaborate with an Indian artist during this visit. The talks are on.” While there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility has already sparked major speculation online.

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Who Is Fred Again

Born Freddie Gibson, Fred again.. First made his mark behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer before becoming one of electronic music’s biggest names. He won Producer of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards and has worked with major artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding and Little Mix. His rise accelerated with the Actual Life trilogy, a deeply personal music project built using voice notes, recordings and everyday sounds.

2023 proved to be a breakthrough year for Fred again... He gained wider global attention with Rumble, his collaboration with Skrillex and Flowdan. He also sold out Madison Square Garden in just 10 minutes alongside Skrillex and Four Tet. Soon after, he headlined Coachella, cementing his place as one of the most in-demand live acts in dance music.

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Recent Releases

Fred’s recent releases include USB002 REMIXES and the single DID IT AGAIN. Although his team has not officially announced the India tour yet, anticipation is already sky-high. For Indian fans, the rumours alone have been enough to trigger serious excitement across social media.

Fred again..’s long-awaited India debut could become one of the biggest live music events of the year. And if the collaboration rumours turn out to be true, his first visit may offer much more than just three unforgettable performances.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Fred again.. touring India and which cities will he visit?

Fred again.. is expected to debut in India in December 2026. His tour includes performances in Delhi on December 5, Mumbai on December 9, and Bengaluru on December 13.

When do tickets for Fred again..'s India tour go on sale?

Tickets for Fred again..'s India tour are expected to go live on June 30. Fans should look out for official announcements regarding the sale date.

Is Fred again.. planning any collaborations during his India visit?

Yes, sources indicate Fred again.. is expected to stay in India longer than his scheduled tour for a possible collaboration. Talks are underway with an Indian artist.

What is the significance of Fred again..'s India tour for global fans?

The India tour is particularly significant because sources indicate this will be the artist's only tour this year. It marks his much-awaited debut in the country.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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