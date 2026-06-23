Mammootty, Alka Yagnik To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu will confer 65 Padma Awards Tuesday evening.

Mammootty awarded Padma Bhushan for his cinema contributions.

Alka Yagnik also receives Padma Bhushan for music.

Padma Awards recognize exceptional achievements across many fields.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer 65 Padma Awards during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Among the distinguished recipients are celebrated Malayalam superstar Mammootty and acclaimed playback singer Alka Yagnik, both of whom will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and music.

Mammootty To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty will receive the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry, Mammootty has delivered remarkable performances across Malayalam, Tamil and several other language films.

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Over the years, the actor has won acclaim for his powerful roles in films such as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Bramayugamand Peranbu. Interestingly, this is not his first Padma honour. He was previously awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, making the latest recognition another significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Mammookka arrives in Delhi to receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan tomorrow ❤️#Mammootty pic.twitter.com/afI2Tb8SGL — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) June 22, 2026

Ahead of the second phase of the Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026, the veteran actor had already arrived in New Delhi to attend the prestigious event.

Alka Yagnik Recognised For Her Contribution To Music

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik will also be conferred with the Padma Bhushan this year for her exceptional contribution to Indian music and cinema.

One of Bollywood's most beloved voices, Alka Yagnik dominated the music charts throughout the 1990s and 2000s, delivering countless chart-topping songs. Her memorable vocals have featured in iconic films including Khalnayak, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Taal, earning her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations.

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About The Padma Awards

Among India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards are presented in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These awards recognise exceptional achievements and distinguished service across a wide range of fields, including art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, trade and industry, and civil service.

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Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields.