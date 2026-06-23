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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMammootty, Alka Yagnik To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mammootty, Alka Yagnik To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mammootty and Alka Yagnik will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan for their outstanding contributions to cinema and music.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Murmu will confer 65 Padma Awards Tuesday evening.
  • Mammootty awarded Padma Bhushan for his cinema contributions.
  • Alka Yagnik also receives Padma Bhushan for music.
  • Padma Awards recognize exceptional achievements across many fields.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer 65 Padma Awards during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Among the distinguished recipients are celebrated Malayalam superstar Mammootty and acclaimed playback singer Alka Yagnik, both of whom will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and music.

Mammootty To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty will receive the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry, Mammootty has delivered remarkable performances across Malayalam, Tamil and several other language films.

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Over the years, the actor has won acclaim for his powerful roles in films such as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Bramayugamand Peranbu. Interestingly, this is not his first Padma honour. He was previously awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, making the latest recognition another significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Ahead of the second phase of the Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026, the veteran actor had already arrived in New Delhi to attend the prestigious event.

Alka Yagnik Recognised For Her Contribution To Music

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik will also be conferred with the Padma Bhushan this year for her exceptional contribution to Indian music and cinema.

One of Bollywood's most beloved voices, Alka Yagnik dominated the music charts throughout the 1990s and 2000s, delivering countless chart-topping songs. Her memorable vocals have featured in iconic films including Khalnayak, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Taal, earning her a special place in the hearts of music lovers across generations.

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About The Padma Awards

Among India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards are presented in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These awards recognise exceptional achievements and distinguished service across a wide range of fields, including art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, trade and industry, and civil service.

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Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some of the prominent recipients of the Padma Awards?

Celebrated Malayalam superstar Mammootty and acclaimed playback singer Alka Yagnik are among the distinguished recipients. Both will receive the Padma Bhushan for their contributions.

What award is Mammootty receiving and for what reason?

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty will receive the Padma Bhushan for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. He was previously awarded the Padma Shri in 1998.

Why is Alka Yagnik being honored with a Padma Award?

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan for her exceptional contribution to Indian music and cinema. She is known for her chart-topping songs.

What are the different categories of Padma Awards?

The Padma Awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. They are India's highest civilian honours.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Alka Yagnik Mammootty Padma Awards 2026
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