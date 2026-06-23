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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan Says Dhurandhar United India, But High Popcorn Prices Keep People Away From Theatres

Ram Charan Says Dhurandhar United India, But High Popcorn Prices Keep People Away From Theatres

Ram Charan says strong content continues to bring audiences back to theatres. He also joked that lowering popcorn prices could make the cinema experience better.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan stated strong content brings audiences back to theatres.
  • He called cinema affordable entertainment, criticizing high snack prices.
  • Charan praised Dhurandhar's impact, linking it to strong national themes.

Ram Charan has shared his thoughts on the evolving theatrical business, the success of big-ticket films, and why audiences still love the big-screen experience. Speaking at a recent summit, the actor reflected on theatre footfall after the pandemic and highlighted how strong content continues to draw crowds. From praising blockbuster titles like KGF and Pushpa 2: The Rule to applauding Dhurandhar for its impact, Ram also made a practical point that struck a chord with many moviegoers — cinema remains affordable entertainment, but snack prices may need serious reconsideration.

Ram Charan On Theatre Footfall

Ram Charan believes audiences have not abandoned theatres; they simply want compelling content worth stepping out for. Speaking at the summit, he said, “When there’s great cinema like KGF, Pushpa 2, or Dhurandhar, Kantara, RRR, people have come back to the theatres.” — Ram Charan. He admitted there were concerns after COVID about whether audiences would return to theatres, but blockbuster films have eased those fears. According to him, the theatrical experience remains deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Ram Jokes About Expensive Snacks

Ram also touched upon one of the most common complaints among moviegoers, high food prices inside cinemas. He said, “In India, the cheapest form of entertainment is still cinema. To go, take your family, after the film, we’re all talking about it. It is a great communal activity also.” He then added with humour, “Of course, if the popcorn rates come down a bit, it’ll be much better.” — Ram Charan. His comment quickly resonated with cinema lovers online.

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Ram Charan On Dhurandhar

Ram Charan had high praise for Dhurandhar and called it one of the most impactful recent films. The actor described the film as “terrific, fantastic, and phenomenal” and said its success reflects how audiences respond to films with strong themes and emotional connection. He said, “National integrity, like India first, is very important in our forthcoming films. It has brought the country together.” — Ram Charan. Ram also noted that box office numbers ultimately reflect public acceptance and theatre footfall.

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About Dhurandhar And Peddi

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, emerged as a massive commercial success. The original film was released in December 2025 and reportedly earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed Rs 1800 crore globally. Meanwhile, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, released on 4 June. The film has collected Rs 235 crore net in India and around Rs 331 crore worldwide within 19 days.

Ram Charan’s comments highlight a growing industry reality: audiences are willing to return to theatres for the right film. But while content remains king, affordable theatre experiences may play an equally important role in sustaining cinema’s comeback.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Ram Charan believe draws audiences back to theatres?

Ram Charan asserts that compelling content brings audiences back. Blockbusters like KGF, Pushpa 2, and RRR eased post-COVID concerns, proving people return for quality films.

What common issue did Ram Charan highlight regarding movie theatre experiences?

Ram Charan humorously mentioned the high cost of snacks in cinemas. He suggested that lower popcorn prices would further improve cinema as an affordable, communal entertainment.

How did Ram Charan praise the film Dhurandhar?

Ram Charan lauded Dhurandhar as

What is Ram Charan's overall view on the theatrical experience in India?

He believes cinema remains the cheapest form of entertainment and a great communal activity in India. Audiences are willing to return for the right films, alongside affordable experiences.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
KGF Bollywood News Box Office Ram CHaran Pushpa 2 The Rule Peddi Dhurandhar
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