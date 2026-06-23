Ram Charan Says Dhurandhar United India, But High Popcorn Prices Keep People Away From Theatres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan stated strong content brings audiences back to theatres.

He called cinema affordable entertainment, criticizing high snack prices.

Charan praised Dhurandhar's impact, linking it to strong national themes.

Ram Charan has shared his thoughts on the evolving theatrical business, the success of big-ticket films, and why audiences still love the big-screen experience. Speaking at a recent summit, the actor reflected on theatre footfall after the pandemic and highlighted how strong content continues to draw crowds. From praising blockbuster titles like KGF and Pushpa 2: The Rule to applauding Dhurandhar for its impact, Ram also made a practical point that struck a chord with many moviegoers — cinema remains affordable entertainment, but snack prices may need serious reconsideration.

Ram Charan On Theatre Footfall

Ram Charan believes audiences have not abandoned theatres; they simply want compelling content worth stepping out for. Speaking at the summit, he said, “When there’s great cinema like KGF, Pushpa 2, or Dhurandhar, Kantara, RRR, people have come back to the theatres.” — Ram Charan. He admitted there were concerns after COVID about whether audiences would return to theatres, but blockbuster films have eased those fears. According to him, the theatrical experience remains deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Ram Jokes About Expensive Snacks

Ram also touched upon one of the most common complaints among moviegoers, high food prices inside cinemas. He said, “In India, the cheapest form of entertainment is still cinema. To go, take your family, after the film, we’re all talking about it. It is a great communal activity also.” He then added with humour, “Of course, if the popcorn rates come down a bit, it’ll be much better.” — Ram Charan. His comment quickly resonated with cinema lovers online.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Ibrahim Keeps Birthday Celebrations Low-Key; Dipika And Ruhaan Surprise Him With Homemade Cake

Ram Charan On Dhurandhar

Ram Charan had high praise for Dhurandhar and called it one of the most impactful recent films. The actor described the film as “terrific, fantastic, and phenomenal” and said its success reflects how audiences respond to films with strong themes and emotional connection. He said, “National integrity, like India first, is very important in our forthcoming films. It has brought the country together.” — Ram Charan. Ram also noted that box office numbers ultimately reflect public acceptance and theatre footfall.

ALSO READ | Munna Bhai MBBS And 3 Idiots Sequels Confirmed? Director Reveals He Has Been Working On Them For Years

About Dhurandhar And Peddi

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, emerged as a massive commercial success. The original film was released in December 2025 and reportedly earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed Rs 1800 crore globally. Meanwhile, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, released on 4 June. The film has collected Rs 235 crore net in India and around Rs 331 crore worldwide within 19 days.

Ram Charan’s comments highlight a growing industry reality: audiences are willing to return to theatres for the right film. But while content remains king, affordable theatre experiences may play an equally important role in sustaining cinema’s comeback.