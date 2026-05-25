Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFilm Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered

Film Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered

FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following a complaint by Farhan Akhtar over his sudden exit from a film project.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 May 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Federation issued non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
  • Farhan Akhtar complained about actor's late project withdrawal.
  • Multiple notices to Singh went unanswered by actor.
  • Singh questioned federation's jurisdiction before directive.

A major controversy has emerged in the Hindi film industry after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a strict non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. The decision has sparked widespread discussion across film circles, as it directly impacts one of Bollywood’s most high-profile stars. According to FWICE officials, the action follows a formal complaint submitted by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar regarding Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from a major film project just weeks before its scheduled shoot.

Complaint Filed Over Abrupt Exit

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit stated that the federation received a complaint from Farhan Akhtar, who is a registered member of the association. The complaint alleged that Ranveer Singh withdrew from the project at a very late stage, roughly three weeks before the unit was set to depart for filming. This unexpected exit reportedly caused disruption in planning and production schedules.

Following the complaint, FWICE officially registered the matter and began its internal review process.

Multiple Notices Sent To Actor

According to Ashoke Pandit, FWICE issued three formal notices to Ranveer Singh over a period of time, with one notice sent every ten days. These notices were intended to allow the actor to respond and present his side of the matter before any decision was made. However, the federation claims that no response was received from the actor during this period.

Pandit further added that reminders were also sent, but they remained unanswered, prompting the federation to escalate the matter further.

ALSO READ | Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar

Press Conference And Response From Actor

As FWICE prepared to address the issue publicly through a press conference, the organisation reportedly received an email from Ranveer Singh. In the communication, the actor stated that the matter did not fall under the federation’s jurisdiction and questioned its authority to intervene.

The federation acknowledged his response but decided to proceed with its internal deliberations.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal Highlights Roads, Cleanliness And Drug Concerns At Kerala CM VD Satheesan’s Felicitation Event

Non-Cooperation Decision Announced

After reviewing the situation collectively, FWICE officially decided to impose a “Non-Cooperation” directive against Ranveer Singh. This move effectively means that members and workers affiliated with the federation will not participate in any of his future film projects across different departments and crafts.

FWICE leadership has also urged producers and industry stakeholders to stand in solidarity with their decision. They have called for collective responsibility, stating that such incidents set a negative precedent for the industry if left unaddressed.

Industry Impact And Concerns

The decision is expected to have significant implications within the film industry, given FWICE’s wide network of technicians and workers. While the federation maintains that the action was necessary to uphold discipline and accountability, it has also sparked debate about creative freedom, contractual obligations, and industry governance.

As of now, no detailed public response has been issued by Ranveer Singh regarding FWICE’s announcement.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh?

FWICE issued the directive after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint. The complaint alleged Ranveer Singh withdrew from a major film project weeks before its scheduled shoot, causing disruptions.

What actions did FWICE take before issuing the non-cooperation directive?

FWICE sent three formal notices to Ranveer Singh over a period of time, with reminders also sent. The federation claims no response was received from the actor during this period.

What was Ranveer Singh's response to FWICE's notices?

Ranveer Singh sent an email stating the matter was not under FWICE's jurisdiction and questioning its authority to intervene. FWICE acknowledged this but proceeded with their decision.

What does the 'Non-Cooperation' directive from FWICE mean for Ranveer Singh's future projects?

It means members and workers affiliated with FWICE will not participate in any of his future film projects. FWICE has urged producers and stakeholders to support their decision.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 25 May 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashoke Pandit FWICE Ranveer SIngh Bollywood Controversy Non-cooperation Directive Farhan Akhtar Complaint
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Film Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered
Film Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered
Entertainment
Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan For Late Dharmendra At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Holds Back Tears
Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan For Late Dharmendra At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Holds Back Tears
Entertainment
Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar
Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar
Entertainment
Who Is Satish Sanpal? Rs 8,000 Crore Desi Bling Star Who Gifted 40 Kg Of Gold To His Wife
Who Is Satish Sanpal? Rs 8,000 Crore Desi Bling Star Who Gifted 40 Kg Of Gold To His Wife
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi
Breaking: Police Team Reaches Abhishek Banerjee’s Residence Amid Ongoing Bengal Probe Row
J&K Panic: 300 Tourists Trapped Mid-Air After Gulmarg Ropeway Malfunction
Agra Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Zipline Ride, Horror Caught on Camera
BIG UPDATE: Iran Rejects Key US Nuclear Deal Terms Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget