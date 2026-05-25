Film Body Issues Non-Cooperation Order Against Ranveer Singh After Notices Go Unanswered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Federation issued non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

Farhan Akhtar complained about actor's late project withdrawal.

Multiple notices to Singh went unanswered by actor.

Singh questioned federation's jurisdiction before directive.

A major controversy has emerged in the Hindi film industry after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a strict non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. The decision has sparked widespread discussion across film circles, as it directly impacts one of Bollywood’s most high-profile stars. According to FWICE officials, the action follows a formal complaint submitted by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar regarding Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from a major film project just weeks before its scheduled shoot.

Complaint Filed Over Abrupt Exit

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit stated that the federation received a complaint from Farhan Akhtar, who is a registered member of the association. The complaint alleged that Ranveer Singh withdrew from the project at a very late stage, roughly three weeks before the unit was set to depart for filming. This unexpected exit reportedly caused disruption in planning and production schedules.

Following the complaint, FWICE officially registered the matter and began its internal review process.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On FWICE issues, Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh, Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit says, "We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against… https://t.co/rMweDQtESa pic.twitter.com/Xea6msJF7q — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Multiple Notices Sent To Actor

According to Ashoke Pandit, FWICE issued three formal notices to Ranveer Singh over a period of time, with one notice sent every ten days. These notices were intended to allow the actor to respond and present his side of the matter before any decision was made. However, the federation claims that no response was received from the actor during this period.

Pandit further added that reminders were also sent, but they remained unanswered, prompting the federation to escalate the matter further.

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Press Conference And Response From Actor

As FWICE prepared to address the issue publicly through a press conference, the organisation reportedly received an email from Ranveer Singh. In the communication, the actor stated that the matter did not fall under the federation’s jurisdiction and questioned its authority to intervene.

The federation acknowledged his response but decided to proceed with its internal deliberations.

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Non-Cooperation Decision Announced

After reviewing the situation collectively, FWICE officially decided to impose a “Non-Cooperation” directive against Ranveer Singh. This move effectively means that members and workers affiliated with the federation will not participate in any of his future film projects across different departments and crafts.

FWICE leadership has also urged producers and industry stakeholders to stand in solidarity with their decision. They have called for collective responsibility, stating that such incidents set a negative precedent for the industry if left unaddressed.

Industry Impact And Concerns

The decision is expected to have significant implications within the film industry, given FWICE’s wide network of technicians and workers. While the federation maintains that the action was necessary to uphold discipline and accountability, it has also sparked debate about creative freedom, contractual obligations, and industry governance.

As of now, no detailed public response has been issued by Ranveer Singh regarding FWICE’s announcement.