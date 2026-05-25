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Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar
Ranveer Singh has reportedly been banned by FWICE following a dispute over Don 3 after his exit from the project directed by Farhan Akhtar.
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Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar
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