Film Body Bans Ranveer Singh After Don 3 Exit Controversy With Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh has reportedly been barred by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) amid an ongoing dispute connected to Don 3. The decision was taken on Monday evening after tensions escalated between the actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar over the project. Reports suggest that Farhan approached the industry body following Ranveer’s unexpected exit from the film.

FWICE Issues Non-Cooperation Directive

As per reports, FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after reviewing the complaint submitted through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), of which Farhan Akhtar is a member. The workers’ body is said to have examined the details before arriving at its decision during a meeting held on Monday. Following this, it reportedly instructed members of the film industry not to collaborate with the actor.

Earlier, FWICE had stated that it would evaluate the complaint and surrounding circumstances before making a formal announcement. The organisation also indicated that it would present its official position after careful consideration of the matter.

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh



The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Origin Of The Don 3 Dispute

The controversy reportedly stems from Ranveer Singh’s abrupt exit from Don 3, a reboot of the popular franchise that previously starred Shah Rukh Khan in earlier instalments. Ranveer was announced as the lead in 2023, but differences are believed to have surfaced later between the actor, Farhan Akhtar, and Excel Entertainment producers.

Reports claim that disagreements over script changes and creative direction led to growing tension. The situation reportedly worsened after Ranveer stepped away from the project following the success of his film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Financial Claims And Legal Angle

Some reports also suggest that the production house has raised claims of significant financial losses due to delays and pre-production changes, with figures reportedly around ₹40 crore. There have also been claims that legal action has been considered in connection with the dispute.

The matter is said to have been discussed at the Producers Guild of India as well, where the suggestion was reportedly made for both parties to settle the issue amicably rather than escalate it legally.

Industry Reaction And Farhan’s Remarks

Speculation also arose about possible casting changes, including rumours linking Hrithik Roshan to the project, though these were later dismissed. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has reflected on the unpredictable nature of filmmaking, noting in an interview that unexpected challenges are part of the process and sometimes lead to setbacks in production.

At present, neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has issued an official detailed statement addressing the reported ban or the ongoing dispute.