'Who Is Farhan Akhtar?': Rakhi Sawant Backs Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi Sawant publicly defends Ranveer Singh amid controversy.

She believes Singh is targeted due to his success.

Sawant questioned Farhan Akhtar's involvement and accusations.

She previously condemned FWICE's ban on the actor.

Television personality Rakhi Sawant has publicly voiced her strong support for Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing controversy. With tensions already running high between the actor, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Rakhi’s outspoken comments have gone viral acoss social media platforms.

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Rakhi Sawant Stands Firm With Ranveer Singh

Rakhi suggested that Ranveer Singh is being unfairly targeted due to his sucess. During her latest appearance, dressed as a cop, she directly questioned the narrative surrounding the controversy and defended Ranveer Singh’s position.

She said, “Unki saari film superhit jaa rahi hain, Dhurandhar 1, Dhurandhar 2, abhi Dhurandhar 3 bhi aa jaegi. Toh uske dushman zyada paida ho gaye hain. Ye toh puri duniya ka dastoor hai. Jo aage badhta hai uski taang kheechke hamare log use neeche girane ki koshish karte hain." [All his films are becoming superhits, Dhurandhar 1, Dhurandhar 2, and now even Dhurandhar 3 will come. So naturally, he has made more enemies. This is the way of the world. Whenever someone moves ahead in life, people try to pull them down by dragging them back.]

When a reporter mentioned that Farhan Akhtar had filed a case against Ranveer Singh over alleged losses of around Rs 45 crore following his exit from Don 3, Rakhi asked, “Kon hai Farhan Akhtar? Javed Akhtar ke bete?” [Who is Farhan Akhtar? Javed Akhtar's son?]

She further questioned the situation while referencing Farhan’s work, saying, “Yaar tumhari hawan karade, tumhara hawan nahi chala toh dusron ke hawan mai aag laga rahe ho? Ranveer Singh ke peeche nahi padna, woh mera bestfriend hai, hamesha rahega." [Buddy, iIf your own 'hawan' isn’t working, why are you trying to set fire to someone else’s? Don’t go after Ranveer Singh, he is my best friend and he always will be.]

Rakhi Sawant Previously Slammed FWICE

In an earlier interaction with the paparazzi, she had strongly condemned the ban imposed on Ranveer Singh.

She said, “Main condemn karti hoon. Jin logon ne Ranveer ko ban kiya hai… mujhe bahut gussa aa raha hai. Kyunki woh superstar hai, Ranveer par har banda jalta hai. Inke pichwade mein takat hai toh Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye, mere bhai ko. Ek-ek ko uda kar Salman bhai band baja dega. Ranveer apni mehnat se aaya hai, Deepika (Padukone) aur Ranveer dono apni mehnat se aaye hain." [I condemn this. I am very angry at the people who have banned Ranveer. He is a superstar, and everyone is jealous of him. If they really have the guts, they should try banning Salman Khan, my brother. Salman bhai would destroy each one of them. Ranveer has reached this position through hard work, and both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer have earned their success on their own.]

She further added, “Salman Khan ko aise log ban karke dikhaye, woh bata denge. FWICE, aap log humare Ranveer se jalte ho kyunki unhone lagatar superhit filmein di hain. Aap mein dum hai toh Salman ko touch karke batao, woh tumhari baja dega. Farhan Akhtar jitna apni filmon mein superhit nahi hua, woh kahin dikha nahi, ab Ranveer ke naam par publicity nikal raha hai aur woh dikh gaya hai." [People like them should try banning Salman Khan and then see what happens. FWICE, you people are jealous of our Ranveer because he has delivered back-to-back superhit films. If you really have courage, try taking on Salman, he will shut all of you down. Farhan Akhtar hasn’t been as successful in his own films and was nowhere to be seen, but now he is using Ranveer Singh’s name for publicity and suddenly he has become visible.]

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Ranveer Singh At The Centre Of The Storm

Ranveer Singh, who recently delivered a major box office success, has found himself at the centre of speculation following reports of an abrupt exit from Don 3. The situation escalated further after FWICE reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, intensifying industry debate.