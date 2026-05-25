Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom V. D. Satheesan sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister, UDF returns.

Actor Mohanlal urged focus on roads, cleanliness, and drugs.

Mohanlal praised Satheesan's sincere, transparent, Nehruvian leadership style.

Satheesan's swearing-in attended by political leaders, film personalities.

V. D. Satheesan officially took oath as the new Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday, marking the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power after a gap of ten years. The swearing-in followed the alliance’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. A grand reception was later organised in Kochi, located in the Ernakulam district, where veteran actor Mohanlal felicitated the newly sworn-in Chief Minister.

Mohanlal Speaks On Roads, Cleanliness And Drug Abuse

While addressing the audience at the event, Mohanlal spoke about the need to improve infrastructure and tackle social issues affecting the state. Referring to poor road conditions and cleanliness concerns, the actor said that major progress could be achieved if such problems were addressed seriously.

Narcotics is a Dirty Business 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TFgoj7tW1i — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) May 24, 2026

He also raised concerns about the growing threat of narcotic substances in society. Quoting a famous dialogue from one of his films, Mohanlal remarked, “Narcotics is a dirty business.” He expressed concern that drugs were continuing to spread across Kerala and had even reached areas surrounding schools. The actor stated that strict action and determined leadership from the government could help eliminate the issue. He added that he believed the new administration possessed the strength required to combat the problem effectively.

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Praise for Satheesan’s Leadership

Mohanlal also praised Satheesan’s personality and leadership qualities during his speech. He described the Chief Minister as a sincere and transparent leader and referred to him as a fortunate leader of a blessed state.

The actor further said that Satheesan, whom he described as a Nehruvian socialist, should continue to dream big in the same spirit as former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Mohanlal expressed hope that Satheesan’s ideas and vision would contribute positively towards the growth and development of Kerala.

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Political Leaders Attend Ceremony

Several prominent political leaders attended the swearing-in event, including former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI leader Binoy Viswam. Congratulatory messages for Satheesan also arrived from several personalities within the Malayalam film industry. Veteran actor Mammootty shared a congratulatory message on X following the ceremony.

Mohanlal Enjoying Success Of Drishyam 3

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently celebrating the success of Drishyam 3, which was released in cinemas last week on the actor’s birthday. The film has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Serving as the continuation of Drishyam and Drishyam 2, the latest instalment stars Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Asha Sarath in important roles. Mohanlal watched the film with fans on the opening day and appeared emotional while responding to the audience’s reaction. Although critical reviews for the film have been mixed, the movie has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.