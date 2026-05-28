Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral clips show Akshay Kumar appearing to read dialogues from teleprompters.

Users highlight eye movements in films like 'Sarfira' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Clips from 'Naagin 7' also fuel debate on actor's dialogue delivery.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan confirms teleprompter use, defending actor's methods.

A series of viral clips featuring Akshay Kumar has triggered a heated discussion on social media, with users alleging that the actor can be seen reading his dialogues from a teleprompter in multiple films and TV appearances, including Sarfira, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Naagin 7.

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'At Least Read Your Lines And Come'

Earlier an insta influencer also exposed Akshay Kumar for using teleprompter while delivering dialouges https://t.co/7NqzfnvfDJ pic.twitter.com/9SdujRAldT — r (@bekhayalime) May 27, 2026

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip from Sarfira, claiming a noticeable pattern in the actor’s eye movement while delivering dialogues.

He wrote, "I've noticed a very funny thing, jab bhi Akshay Kumar apni lines bol raha hota hai, if you notice his eyeballs, they are moving along a horizontal line as if he is reading out the lines." [I’ve noticed something really funny, whenever Akshay Kumar delivers his lines, if you observe carefully, his eyeballs move horizontally as if he’s reading the lines off something.]

In the same post featuring a different scene from the same film, the user added, "Now this is a very hilarious example, basically what happens is that this guy is talking to him (Akshay Kumar) but now he has to read out of the teleprompter, but problem ye hota hai ki this guy comes in the way of the teleprompter, now he has to look past him, toh woh jhuk kr dekh raha hai." [Now this is a hilarious example. Basically, what’s happening here is that this guy is talking to Akshay Kumar, but Akshay has to read from the teleprompter. The problem is that the person standing in front comes in the way of the teleprompter, so Akshay has to lean and look past him to read it.]

The user further showed an emotional sequence, saying, "This is a very emotional scene jaha par he is literally yelling out to his friend. Ab dekho, he is not even looking into his eyes." [This is a very emotional scene where he is literally yelling out to his friend. But look closely, he isn’t even looking into his eyes.]

Clips From Other Films And TV Appearances Add To Debate

Akshay Kumar is reading lines from a teleprompter, and he is not even looking into the actress’s eyes, his eyes are focused somewhere else. https://t.co/TGGEOUP1gg pic.twitter.com/kW0jlQj4MS — r (@bekhayalime) May 27, 2026

The conversation didn’t stop there. The same user pointed to scenes from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, claiming similar observations.

"Akshay Kumar is reading lines from a teleprompter, and he is not even looking into the actress’s eyes, his eyes are focused somewhere else."

He also referenced Rakshabandhan, stating that he noticed a similar pattern in the film.

Why is Akshay Kumar reading his dialogues from a teleprompter ? After 30 years in the industry this 60 year old actor still can’t remember his dialogue , it’s embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/RxtkI5XFol — 𝙅. (@jalebination) April 12, 2026

More recently, a clip from Naagin 7 also circulated online, where fans alleged the actor appeared to be reading his dialogues. One viewer commented, "Why is Akshay Kumar reading his dialogues from a teleprompter ? After 30 years in the industry this 60 year old actor still can’t remember his dialogue , it’s embarrassing."

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Filmmaker Ahmed Khan Responds To Teleprompter Claims

Amid the growing debate, choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan, addressed the discussion and confirmed that Akshay Kumar does use a teleprompter while delivering dialogues.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ahmed explained that different actors have different working styles and defended Akshay’s approach. He said, “Many actors do this. Everyone has their own method. What Akshay does is also a talent. He does so many things physically. While many actors can remember dialogues, but do not give much from their side physically, but Akshay tries to give a lot of things from his side to the film. He adds dialogues like ‘Behen dar gayi’, ‘Chal-Chal Baap ko mat sikha’. Ye sab Akshay Kumar dalta hai. Akshay says, ‘I am giving so much, I am not in school that he will memorise the dialogues.’ That is why he reads and speaks but as an actor he also adds interesting things from his side in the film.”