‘People Mocked My Height’: Abdu Rozik Reveals His Relationship Ended Due To Trolls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rozik, despite criticism, maintains a positive career focus.

Singer Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss, has been making headlines lately because of his personal life. Last year, he was all set to get engaged in April and was reportedly very happy about starting a new chapter. However, the relationship eventually came to an end. Recently, Abdu opened up about his engagement, which was called off, and spoke about what really happened. During the conversation, he also revealed several details that left many of his fans surprised.

Interference Affected Relationship

In a recent conversation with Deepti Sadhwani, Abdu Rozik shared that unnecessary interference from people can seriously damage a relationship. He revealed that he had always tried to keep his fiancée’s identity private because he wanted to protect their personal space. Despite that, some people somehow managed to get her phone number and began messaging her directly. According to Abdu, many of those messages were negative and hurtful.

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Some people even mocked his height and questioned how she could think of marrying someone so short. The constant criticism and offensive comments reportedly became overwhelming for her.

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Abdu said that after facing so much negativity, his fiancée found it extremely difficult to handle the pressure. Eventually, she apologised to him and admitted that she could not continue dealing with everything that was being said. Abdu added that he completely understood her situation and respected her decision. Because of that, they mutually decided to part ways. He also made it clear that there is no bitterness or anger between them and that everything ended on peaceful terms a while ago. This was not the first time Abdu’s wedding plans had changed, as he had also been expected to get married in July 2024, but that relationship ended as well.

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Abdu Has Built A Strong Identity

Abdu Rozik has created a special place for himself at just 23 years old. Apart from his singing career, he has gained massive popularity through reality shows and social media. Abdu lives with growth hormone deficiency and rickets, which is why his height is around 3 feet 9 inches.

Even though he has often faced criticism and negative comments because of it, he has continued to stay positive and focus on his work. Through his music, public appearances, and online content, he has built a huge fan following across the world. Most recently, he was also seen entertaining audiences on the popular television reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.