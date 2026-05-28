Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Hearts At ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch

WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Hearts At ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won hearts at the ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ trailer launch after stopping security, greeting a fan warmly and posing for a selfie in a viral moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film trailer promises action, family drama, suspense, releasing June 19.

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight lately because of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress has been actively promoting the movie, and recently its trailer launch event was held in Hyderabad. Samantha once again won hearts during the event. A special moment from the launch has now gone viral across social media, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Samantha’s Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts

In the viral video, Samantha was seated at the event when a fan suddenly managed to get past security and reach her. The fan went down on one knee in front of her and gifted her a bouquet. Samantha appeared surprised for a moment, but soon smiled warmly at the gesture. People present at the venue began cheering loudly. In the video, Samantha looked genuinely happy and seemed to enjoy the sweet moment, while also appearing a little shy. Sitting beside her, Raj Nidimoru was also seen smiling as everything unfolded.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Jr NTR Visits NTR Ghat On Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao’s 103rd Birth Anniversary; PM Modi Also Pays Tribute

As security guards stepped in and tried to move the fan away, Samantha herself stopped them. She then got up from her seat and clicked a selfie with the fan. Her warm and respectful gesture quickly won over social media, with many praising the actress for the way she handled the moment and made her fans feel special.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Trailer Of The Film

Talking about the trailer, Maa Inti Bangaram promises a strong mix of action, family drama and suspense. Samantha plays a woman who arrives in a village to live with her husband’s family. At first, her character appears calm and simple, but as the trailer progresses, a more intense and powerful side of her personality emerges. The trailer also features several impressive action sequences along with emotional moments, which has increased excitement among audiences about the film’s storyline.

Film Release Date

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is set to release in theatres on June 19. It has been jointly produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurru. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH

Along with them, Sreemukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha are also part of the cast. After the trailer launch and Samantha’s viral fan moment, excitement around the film has grown even more.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Maa Inti Bangaram be released?

Maa Inti Bangaram is set to be released in theatres on June 19. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 28 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Maa Inti Bangaram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Hearts At ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch
WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Hearts At ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch
Celebrities
‘People Mocked My Height’: Abdu Rozik Reveals His Relationship Ended Due To Trolls
‘People Mocked My Height’: Abdu Rozik Reveals His Relationship Ended Due To Trolls
Celebrities
'Who Is Farhan Akhtar?': Rakhi Sawant Backs Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Controversy
'Who Is Farhan Akhtar?': Rakhi Sawant Backs Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Controversy
Celebrities
Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH
Salman Khan Releases Reprised Version Of 'Main Hoon' From 'Maatrubhumi' On Eid: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: CBI Reaches Giribala Singh Residence After High Court Rejects Bail in Twisha death case
BREAKING NEWS: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces Resignation Amid Leadership Transition Buzz
BREAKING NEWS: Iran’s IRGC Hits Back at Trump Remarks, US Claims on Nuclear Threat Escalate Tensions
BREAKING NEWS: Bihar Contractor Rishu Shree Arrested After Massive Raid, Cash and Jewellery Seized in Patna
POLITICAL UPDATE: D. K. Shivakumar Seen Touching Siddaramaiah’s Feet, Signals Unity Amid Karnataka Leadership Talk
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget