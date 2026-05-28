WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Hearts At ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film trailer promises action, family drama, suspense, releasing June 19.

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight lately because of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress has been actively promoting the movie, and recently its trailer launch event was held in Hyderabad. Samantha once again won hearts during the event. A special moment from the launch has now gone viral across social media, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Samantha’s Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts

In the viral video, Samantha was seated at the event when a fan suddenly managed to get past security and reach her. The fan went down on one knee in front of her and gifted her a bouquet. Samantha appeared surprised for a moment, but soon smiled warmly at the gesture. People present at the venue began cheering loudly. In the video, Samantha looked genuinely happy and seemed to enjoy the sweet moment, while also appearing a little shy. Sitting beside her, Raj Nidimoru was also seen smiling as everything unfolded.

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As security guards stepped in and tried to move the fan away, Samantha herself stopped them. She then got up from her seat and clicked a selfie with the fan. Her warm and respectful gesture quickly won over social media, with many praising the actress for the way she handled the moment and made her fans feel special.

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Trailer Of The Film

Talking about the trailer, Maa Inti Bangaram promises a strong mix of action, family drama and suspense. Samantha plays a woman who arrives in a village to live with her husband’s family. At first, her character appears calm and simple, but as the trailer progresses, a more intense and powerful side of her personality emerges. The trailer also features several impressive action sequences along with emotional moments, which has increased excitement among audiences about the film’s storyline.

Film Release Date

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is set to release in theatres on June 19. It has been jointly produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurru. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

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Along with them, Sreemukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha are also part of the cast. After the trailer launch and Samantha’s viral fan moment, excitement around the film has grown even more.