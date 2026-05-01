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HomeEntertainmentEk Din Twitter Reviews: ‘Film Borrows Everything Except Climax,’ Says Internet; Asks, ‘Ye Chalegi Ek Bhi Din?’

Ek Din Twitter Reviews: ‘Film Borrows Everything Except Climax,’ Says Internet; Asks, ‘Ye Chalegi Ek Bhi Din?’

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Ek Din is a sweet, Japan‑set romance adapted from the Thai film One Day; netizens call it unoriginal yet gentle, praising its “no guns, only roses” out‑and‑out love story.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi spark a fleeting one-day romance in Ek Din, a breezy tale of love's whirlwind magic squeezed into 24 hours. Does it capture hearts or fizzle out too fast? Twitter is abuzz with mixed reactions: fans rave about the leads' sizzling chemistry and heartfelt moments, calling it a "hidden gem," while critics slam it as "one-note" and short on depth. One-time watch or skip? Dive in and decide.

Ek Din Twitter Reviews

After months of teasing trailers and heavily romantic posters, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Hindi debut film Ek Din has finally arrived in theatres on May 1, wrapping audiences in a quiet, Japan‑set love story that is being called “sweet” but “not very original.” The film immediately flooded X (formerly Twitter) with divided reactions, where some viewers rolled their eyes at the familiar remake template while others praised its gentle, violence‑free romance. 

 One early an X user, openly questioned whether the film could hold attention beyond a single day, mocking the title as “unimpressive” and “unintentionally funny.” The user added that the growing trend of remakes and adaptations has become tiring, and that the involvement of Aamir Khan Productions, known for thought‑driven cinema, raised expectations that Ek Din failed to meet. 

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Another one wrote,"Seriously, if #SaiPallavi continues with this Tamil-accented Hindi, I’m genuinely worried about #Ramayana #EkDin borrows almost everything except the climax, perhaps because it would have limited its appeal." The other user wrote,"#EkDin borrows almost everything except the climax, perhaps because it would have limited its appeal."

One user praised the film and wrote,"#EkDin is Refreshingly Heartwarming with a storyline, Strong Acting and unconventional bittersweet ending #JunaidKhan delivered superb performance while #SaiPallavi is outstanding. 
MUST WATCH (3.5/5)"

ALSO READ | Ek Din Review: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Film Rings The Wrong Bell

How The Story Unfolds

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, marking Sai Pallavi’s first Hindi‑language lead role. The film is an adaptation of the 2016 Thai romance One Day, following a shy office worker, Rohan, who secretly loves his colleague Meera but cannot bring himself to confess. During a work trip to Japan, he wishes for just one day to be with her; miraculously, that wish comes true, launching a single‑day love story that feels “sweet, out‑and‑out, and full of roses,” as many X users have put it. 

Before You Go

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About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Sai Pallavi Japan Aamir Khan Productions Ek Din X Reviews
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