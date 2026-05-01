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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Wear A Bikini In My Office': Madalsa Sharma Makes Explosive Casting Couch Claims Against Director

'Wear A Bikini In My Office': Madalsa Sharma Makes Explosive Casting Couch Claims Against Director

Anupamaa star Madalsa Sharma faced horror at 19: A top filmmaker demanded, "Wear bikini now to check body language!" She hit back professionally and walked out strong, exposing casting couch realities.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young actor Madalsa Sharma faced a casting couch incident at 19.
  • A renowned director demanded a bikini try-on in his office.
  • Sharma refused, stating her comfort was for the camera, not him.
  • She asserted her talent was the basis for casting, then left.

Imagine stepping into a dream meeting with a top filmmaker, only to face a creepy demand that shatters your trust. At just 19, Anupamaa star Madalsa Sharma encountered this nightmare when a renowned director asked her to wear a bikini right there in his office. Her bold stand against this casting couch horror has stunned fans, exposing the dark underbelly of showbiz. Here's her full shocking story. 

Madalsa's Early Industry Shock

Madalsa Sharma bravely shared her chilling experience on The Male Feminist podcast. She recalled how a very renowned filmmaker called her for a meeting when she was around 19 years old. "He had asked me that he was looking for a girl who was comfortable in a bikini," Madalsa said. 

She didn't mind the role's demand at first. "I thought in my head that it is no big deal to be honest… so I then said okay, but then I wanted to understand the story. Whether it is justified in the story or is this a different angle? Though I was 19 but I was smart," she added. 

The Director's Disturbing Request

Things turned ugly fast. The director insisted on a private test. "The director said that he wants to see whether I can wear a bikini. 'I want to see your body language,' he said, that whether I would be comfortable to wear it in front of the camera," Madalsa revealed. This crossed every line for her. Madalsa stood her ground firmly, refusing to play his game. She handled the situation promptly and walked out, showing her strength even as a newcomer. 

 Her Powerful Response

Madalsa fired back with dignity. "I said, 'I am sorry, I am an actor by profession and if there is a requirement for a bikini scene, or whether it is a saree or a lehenga, whatever it is, I am ready to wear it in front of the camera, and I would be comfortable because that is a part of my job. But to wear it in front of you is not a part of my job!" she stated. 

She made it clear: "So if you want to cast me on the basis of trusting a talent then you can, and if you don't, then I know where the door is!" With that, she left without looking back. This casting couch incident highlights the ugly pressures young actors face. Madalsa's quick thinking and exit inspire many in Bollywood's tough world. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Madalsa Sharma when she was 19?

A renowned director asked Madalsa Sharma to wear a bikini in his office for a screen test when she was 19.

How did Madalsa Sharma react to the director's request?

Madalsa refused to wear the bikini in front of the director, stating it was not part of her job as an actor.

What was Madalsa Sharma's response to the director's demand?

She told the director she was comfortable wearing a bikini on camera if it was justified by the script, but not in his office.

What did Madalsa Sharma's action signify?

Madalsa's firm response and exit highlighted her strength and refusal to succumb to casting couch pressures in the industry.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madalsa Sharma Mumbai Film Industry Anupamaa Actress Male Feminist Podcast Kavya Role Showbiz Dark Side JioHotstar Series
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