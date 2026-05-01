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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentEk Din Review: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Film Rings The Wrong Bell

Ek Din Review: Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan’s Film Rings The Wrong Bell

Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, attempts to capture a whimsical “one day wish” concept, but struggles to leave a lasting impact.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 May 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
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Sai Pallavi’s much-awaited Hindi film debut has finally arrived, but the response has been underwhelming. While the film generated buzz due to her massive fan following and association with a big banner backed by Aamir Khan, the final product has left audiences disappointed. The film attempts to capture a whimsical “one day wish” concept, but struggles to leave a lasting impact.

Story Lacks Depth

The film follows Dinesh, played by Junaid Khan, an average-looking IT employee who goes largely unnoticed in his workplace. He quietly harbours feelings for his colleague Meera, played by Sai Pallavi. However, Meera is already involved in a complicated relationship with her married boss.

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During an office trip to Japan, a turning point arrives when Dinesh makes a wish by ringing a bell, hoping to spend just one day with Meera. The wish unexpectedly comes true, setting up the core premise of the film. While the idea carries emotional potential, the execution fails to build a convincing narrative around it.

Weak Writing Undermines Film

One of the biggest drawbacks is the lack of depth in storytelling. The screenplay moves too quickly, with major emotional developments happening without proper build-up. The love story, which should have been the heart of the film, feels rushed and unconvincing. The narrative also suffers from predictability, with very little left to surprise the audience after the trailers.

Despite being set in visually appealing locations like Japan, the film does not fully utilise its backdrop to enhance the storytelling. Instead of adding charm, the scenic settings feel underused and disconnected from the narrative.

Performances Stand Out Despite Flaws

Sai Pallavi delivers a strong performance and remains the film’s biggest highlight. Her screen presence is engaging, and she brings sincerity to her role. However, the script does not give her enough material to truly shine. Junaid Khan fits well into the role of an understated, ordinary man, and his portrayal feels natural. Supporting actor Kunal Kapoor also delivers a decent performance.

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Unfortunately, even capable actors cannot elevate a weak script. The lack of emotional depth and inconsistent character development limits their impact.

Direction And Writing

The film’s writing, by Sneha Desai and Spandan Desai, is filled with loopholes and lacks narrative strength. Director Sunil Pandey manages a passable execution, but the overall impact is diluted by the screenplay’s shortcomings.

On a positive note, Ram Sampat’s music complements the film’s mood and makes it slightly more watchable. However, the soundtrack alone is not enough to salvage the overall experience.

Verdict

Despite high expectations and a promising premise, the film falls short due to weak writing and lack of emotional connect. Fans of Sai Pallavi may still want to watch it for her performance, but for others, it remains an average cinematic outing.

Published at : 01 May 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Aamir Khan Sai Pallavi Ek Din
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