Hamza was likely using an iPhone 12 Pro. This model features a triple-lens camera and a LiDAR scanner, matching the phone seen in the film.
Which Phone Was Hamza Using During His Last Call With Yelina In Dhurandhar 2?
Hamza's last call with Yelina in Dhurandhar 2 left everyone emotional, but some fans were busy looking at something else entirely: the phone in his hand.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been on a record-breaking run at the box office since its release on March 19. The film opened with Rs 43 crore during paid preview shows alone, which was already more than the first film's opening day collection. Positive word of mouth, combined with the success of the first part, has kept the numbers climbing steadily.
But while the film is making headlines for all the right commercial reasons, fans have been busy cracking a completely different mystery: which iPhone was Hamza using in that emotional final call with Yelina?
Which iPhone Was Hamza Actually Using In Dhurandhar 2?
It was clearly an iPhone, but the exact model took some attention to figure out. The camera module on the phone Hamza used had three lenses along with a small black dot, which is a LiDAR scanner.
That detail rules out the iPhone 11 Pro, which has three cameras but no LiDAR. It also rules out the iPhone 13 Pro and later models, because those have noticeably larger camera lenses and a bigger camera island that covers more than half the phone's back width.
That leaves the iPhone 12 Pro as the most likely match. This model introduced the LiDAR scanner alongside the three main lenses, and the arrangement fits: flash at the top right and LiDAR at the bottom right of the camera square, exactly as seen in the scene.
How Dhurandhar 2 Is Rewriting Bollywood Box Office History
On Day 11, the film collected Rs 68.10 crore, setting a new record for the highest single-day collection on the 11th day of any film's run. The previous record was held by Pushpa 2, which had earned Rs 54 crore on its 11th day.
By that point, Dhurandhar 2 had already crossed Rs 840.20 crore, surpassing the first film's lifetime total. It also overtook Pushpa 2's Hindi collection of Rs 812.14 crore and KGF Chapter 2's lifetime earnings of Rs 1,215 crore.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film now has its sights set on crossing the lifetime totals of Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which iPhone model was Hamza using in Dhurandhar 2?
What record did Dhurandhar 2 break on its 11th day?
Dhurandhar 2 set a new record for the highest single-day collection on the 11th day of a film's run, earning Rs 68.10 crore. This surpassed the previous record held by Pushpa 2.
How has Dhurandhar 2 performed at the box office?
The film has had a record-breaking run, surpassing the first film's lifetime total and the Hindi collection of Pushpa 2. It has crossed Rs 840.20 crore.
What detail confirmed the iPhone model in Dhurandhar 2?
The presence of a LiDAR scanner, indicated by a small black dot next to the three camera lenses, helped identify the model. This feature is present on the iPhone 12 Pro but not on the iPhone 11 Pro or later models.