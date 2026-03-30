Which Phone Was Hamza Using During His Last Call With Yelina In Dhurandhar 2?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been on a record-breaking run at the box office since its release on March 19. The film opened with Rs 43 crore during paid preview shows alone, which was already more than the first film's opening day collection. Positive word of mouth, combined with the success of the first part, has kept the numbers climbing steadily.

But while the film is making headlines for all the right commercial reasons, fans have been busy cracking a completely different mystery: which iPhone was Hamza using in that emotional final call with Yelina?

Which iPhone Was Hamza Actually Using In Dhurandhar 2?

It was clearly an iPhone, but the exact model took some attention to figure out. The camera module on the phone Hamza used had three lenses along with a small black dot, which is a LiDAR scanner.

That detail rules out the iPhone 11 Pro, which has three cameras but no LiDAR. It also rules out the iPhone 13 Pro and later models, because those have noticeably larger camera lenses and a bigger camera island that covers more than half the phone's back width.





That leaves the iPhone 12 Pro as the most likely match. This model introduced the LiDAR scanner alongside the three main lenses, and the arrangement fits: flash at the top right and LiDAR at the bottom right of the camera square, exactly as seen in the scene.

How Dhurandhar 2 Is Rewriting Bollywood Box Office History

On Day 11, the film collected Rs 68.10 crore, setting a new record for the highest single-day collection on the 11th day of any film's run. The previous record was held by Pushpa 2, which had earned Rs 54 crore on its 11th day.

By that point, Dhurandhar 2 had already crossed Rs 840.20 crore, surpassing the first film's lifetime total. It also overtook Pushpa 2's Hindi collection of Rs 812.14 crore and KGF Chapter 2's lifetime earnings of Rs 1,215 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film now has its sights set on crossing the lifetime totals of Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.