Delhi Police Bust Suspected ISI-Underworld Module, 9 Arrested Over Terror Plot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine individuals arrested in Delhi linked to Pakistan's ISI.

Suspects allegedly planned attacks on sensitive locations and personnel.

Operation averted potential serious threat based on intelligence inputs.

Investigation continues to uncover wider network and funding sources.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested nine individuals suspected of being part of a network allegedly linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and elements of the Mumbai underworld. Investigators claim the group was planning attacks on sensitive locations and security personnel in the national capital. The arrests followed an extensive intelligence-led operation involving surveillance and coordinated action by security agencies. Officials said the suspects were apprehended before they could execute their alleged plans, averting what authorities described as a potentially serious threat.

Intelligence Inputs Triggered Operation

According to police sources, intelligence agencies had received information indicating that a network was actively preparing for a major strike in Delhi. Based on these inputs, the Special Cell launched a prolonged investigation to monitor the activities of the suspects and trace their alleged connections.

Authorities said the operation culminated in the arrest of nine individuals believed to be associated with the module. During searches conducted as part of the crackdown, police reportedly recovered arms and explosives from the accused, as per reports.

Investigators are currently examining the recovered materials to determine the intended targets and the operational capabilities of the group.

Links To Pakistan-Based Handlers

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects were allegedly acting under instructions from handlers based in Pakistan and individuals connected to the Mumbai underworld.

Police sources said the accused were allegedly assigned a “special mission” that involved targeting critical government establishments, strategic infrastructure and members of the security forces in Delhi.

Security agencies are also probing the communication channels used by the suspects and attempting to establish the extent of their contact with overseas handlers. Officials believe the group maintained regular communication with individuals operating across the border.

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Focus Shifts to Wider Network

The Special Cell has described the arrests as a major breakthrough in efforts to prevent terror-related activities in the capital. Investigators are now working to identify additional operatives who may be linked to the network.

Authorities are also examining the group's funding sources, logistical arrangements and recruitment methods to determine the full scale of the alleged conspiracy.

The recovery of weapons and explosives has intensified concerns about the seriousness of the plot and the potential consequences had the suspects succeeded in carrying out their plans.

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Investigation Continues

The arrests come at a time when security agencies remain on high alert over threats targeting government institutions, public spaces and strategic assets in Delhi.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and could lead to further arrests as agencies map the network's structure and assess whether similar modules may be operating elsewhere in the country.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with other security agencies, continues to analyze evidence gathered during the operation as efforts intensify to dismantle any remaining elements of the alleged network.