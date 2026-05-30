CUET-UG 2026 Delayed At Some Centres; NTA Shares Revised Timings For Afternoon Shift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CUET-UG 2026 exams delayed due to technical glitch.

NTA revised schedules, offering compensatory time to students.

Candidates faced long waits, poor communication at centres.

Recurring operational challenges plague CUET-UG since 2022.

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) 2026 witnessed delays at several examination centres across the country on Saturday following a technical glitch, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to revise exam schedules and provide compensatory time to candidates.

In a statement, the NTA said the disruption was caused by a technical issue at the end of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the agency responsible for conducting the computer-based examination.

NTA Revises Schedule For Affected Candidates

“TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said in a post on X.

The agency announced revised timings for the afternoon session, stating that reporting and entry would begin at 2:30 pm, while the examination would commence at 4:00 pm instead of the originally scheduled 3:00 pm.

For candidates appearing in the morning session, the NTA said the full duration of the examination would be provided and students would be allowed to leave only after completing the test.

“NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students and parents,” the agency said.

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Students, Parents Report Long Delays

Several students and parents took to social media to report prolonged waiting times and a lack of communication at some examination centres.

One user alleged that candidates were forced to wait for several hours because of technical problems and inadequate arrangements despite extreme weather conditions.

Another parent claimed that an examination scheduled to conclude at 10:30 am had not even begun by late morning at a centre near Ganga International School in Delhi, leaving families without any official updates.

Several posts also highlighted concerns about examination centres being located far from city limits, forcing students and parents to begin their journeys early only to encounter delays upon arrival.

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Helpline Issued For Assistance

The NTA has provided support channels for affected candidates and parents. Assistance is available through the helpline number +91-11-40759000 and via email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Repeated Operational Challenges

Since its introduction in 2022, CUET-UG has experienced a series of operational challenges, including delayed exam starts, last-minute changes in examination centres, technical issues such as login and server failures, and the cancellation or rescheduling of tests at certain venues.

There have also been reports in previous years of confusion related to admit cards and examination schedules, leading some candidates to miss their tests.

The recurring disruptions have prompted concerns among students and parents regarding the smooth conduct of one of India's largest entrance examinations.

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Key Gateway To Undergraduate Admissions

CUET-UG serves as a common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities and several private institutions across the country.

Conducted entirely in computer-based test (CBT) mode since the 2025 cycle, the examination evaluates candidates on language proficiency, domain-specific subjects and general aptitude.

The entrance test was introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to create a uniform admission platform and promote greater accessibility and equal opportunity in higher education admissions.

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